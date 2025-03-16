Stepping towards online casino regulation in New Zealand

Right now, local gaming providers in New Zealand can’t legally offer online casino services. Anyone in New Zealand who plays at an overseas online casino does so at the mercy of that service provider. If they have problems with the site, no regulatory authorities will support them.

That could all change in the next couple of years, however, because a new Online Gambling Bill is being drafted that would create a new regulatory framework for online gaming to make playing online safer. The government will make 15 licenses available for operators, who should be able to start operating in April 2026. Below is a look at the benefits of regulation for all, at how players could play and what to look for in a good online casino, and at the future of online casinos in New Zealand, compared to other countries.

The benefits of regulation for the industry, players and the country

Regulation could do a whole lot of good.

For New Zealand

The legalization of online casino gaming could trigger interest from existing traditional casino operators in the country, who could apply for a license and create job opportunities. The fee, not to mention the tax collected from the casinos’ revenue, would generate income for the country.

For players

Players have shown an appetite for online casino gaming but are playing at overseas sites because the legality of the activity is a grey area. Regulation protects players and stops them from placing themselves at the mercy of potentially shady or unscrupulous operators. The granting of licenses is a clear sign an online casino meets the necessarily high standards for operation.

For the industry

The online casino industry is growing constantly. Regulation will help it to grow in popularity. The proposal now is just the first step. The New Zealand market could open up to even more operators in the future.

Playing at online casinos in New Zealand

Playing at an online casino in New Zealand legally will be as straightforward as at online casinos in many other parts of the world. You can create an account in minutes, credit your account (or make the most of no-deposit bonuses or other offers), and start playing. If you're not familiar with games, you can play demo versions so that you can learn how the games work, build confidence and, when you're ready, start playing for cash.

Identifying a good online casino

If you’ve never played at an online casino before, you might not be able to distinguish between a good one and a bad one. Here are some features that indicate a good one.

Licensing and security

Reliable operators will have a license and indicate clearly who they’re licensed and regulated by. They’ll also have security features such as SSL encryption — look for “https://” and a padlock at the start of the URL— which ensures no one can view your data.

User-friendly interface

Good online casinos make it easy to navigate the website. You should be able to find everything you need quickly, whether you’re looking to try new games, play old favorites or contact the operator.

Game variety

Variety is immensely important in the online casino world. Operators know that players want to play the latest games, so they’ll update their offerings regularly to keep players engaged.

Offers and promotions

Most casinos run offers and promotions to attract new players and existing ones. A casino that doesn’t do this isn’t one you want to play at.

Customer support

Online casinos know players are eager to get back to their gaming, so they offer responsive customer support. You’ll be able to contact the casino by email, phone, or even live chat and they’ll resolve your issue quickly.

Payment options

Good online casinos make it easy to credit your account and collect your winnings. Bank transfers and digital wallets are common options. Some also accept cryptocurrency.

The future of online casinos in New Zealand

Like in many other countries, players in New Zealand have illustrated an appetite for gaming. There are still hurdles to clear, so it’s uncertain whether New Zealanders can start igaming legally yet. If the proposals do get the green light, this could pave the way for more online sports betting opportunities in the country, as only a small number of operators are authorized to provide online sports betting just now.

The nation’s desire to play at overseas online casinos could see these operators look at ways to move into the New Zealand market. If players can only play at New Zealand online casinos, they’ll lose loyal players who no longer need to take any risks by playing at overseas sites.

The proposal to create a regulated online casino market is an exciting development in New Zealand’s gaming industry. All eyes will be watching to see what happens next and then the scramble will be on for licenses. If the proposal goes ahead, New Zealand could reap huge benefits from regulation.

This article was written in cooperation with TMM