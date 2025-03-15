The northern hotel every Israeli will rush to – prices will surprise you

Isrotel Hotels announced today that bookings are now open for the new Ayala Hotel, set to open in April in Kibbutz Ayelet Hashahar in the Upper Galilee. About four months ago, Isrotel signed the rental and management rights for the hotel, which originally opened in July 2023 and operated for only a few months before closing due to the events of October 7. Approximately NIS 150 million were invested in the establishment of the hotel.

This move is part of the expansion of major hotel chains into peripheral areas, following the rise in demand for domestic tourism since the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the chain, the hotel will include 147 rooms and suites and will be part of the Isrotel Collection group, the luxury brand of the chain. The hotel will feature services such as an outdoor swimming pool, a spa, conference and event facilities, and a restaurant focusing on local cuisine.

Ayala Hotel (credit: Aya Ben Azri)

Isrotel’s CEO, Lior Raviv, stated that "the addition of the Ayala hotel to the chain is an important step in strengthening our presence in the North," and added that the move will help drive the local economy.

The tourism industry in the North is trying to recover after years of challenges, including the COVID-19 crisis and the security situation in the area. The opening of new hotels in the periphery is part of a broader effort to encourage domestic tourism and strengthen the local economy. Ayala Hotel (credit: Aya Ben Azri)

The chain is offering launch discounts of up to 20% between April 20 and May 29, 2025. Prices start at NIS 881 per night for a couple, including breakfast on weekdays, and go up to NIS 2,390 per night for a couple with two children, including half board on weekends.

Alongside the Ayala Hotel, several boutique hotels and rural accommodations operate in the Upper Galilee, offering diverse accommodation options at various price points. According to the Tourism Ministry, the demand for rural accommodations in the North has increased by 15% in the past year.