Pandora expands: New store opens at Gold Mall with NIS 1M investment

The City Time Israel group, the official importer of the international jewelry brand Pandora, announces the opening of a new store at the Gold Mall in Rishon Lezion with an investment of approximately NIS 1M. The new store, which will be the 23rd Pandora location in Israel, spans an area of about 50 square meters and is designed with the EVOKE concept - a uniform design implemented in all Pandora stores worldwide.

The new store will feature the Spring 2025 collection alongside the brand's iconic products and will open its doors in conjunction with International Women's Month. Pandora Gold Mall (credit: RAFI DELOYA)

Yoni Katzan, Business Development Manager at City Time Group, said: "We are excited to expand the Pandora family with store number 23 in Israel. We chose the Gold Mall, the 'home mall' of our brand ambassador, Sapir Abisror. Pandora offers a solution for a wide variety of styles, ages, and trends, and the City Time Group will continue to work on expanding the network with an emphasis on service and an ideal shopping experience."

Yossi Lagziel, CEO of the Gold Mall, added: "We are very happy about the addition of the international jewelry brand Pandora to the 400 businesses and brands operating in the mall, and we thank City Time Group for the cooperation."