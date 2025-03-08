In honor of Women's Month: The special complex at Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall

In honor of Women's Month, held in March, Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall, part of the Ofer Malls Group, is opening a women's complex: BALANCE, in collaboration with mentor Maayan Ben Zion and jewelry designer Sagit Revivo, combining elements of creativity, energy, and personal growth.

The complex will be open to the public from March 9 to March 14 and will incorporate the balance every woman needs in the modern world: a connection to inner essence and feminine energy alongside the ability to realize our deepest desires.

Maayan Ben Zion and Sagit Revivo, two leading career women and mothers who integrate the right balance of spirituality, strength, and femininity, will offer visitors insights, tips, ideas, and inspiration card games—created by Maayan Ben Zion—which provide access to an inner world from which growth and creativity emerge.

Additionally, Sagit Revivo will launch a new collection of SAGA brand jewelry designed by her. This is a capsule collection created especially for International Women's Month. Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall (credit: EYAL KEREN)

According to Maayan Ben Zion and Sagit Revivo: "This is a unique and highly significant complex for women, offering every woman today spiritual value alongside aspects of creativity and fashion. We invite all women, wherever they are, to come and enjoy an unforgettable experience."

BALANCE Complex, entrance floor at Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall, open to the public—free of charge, March 9-14, 2025.