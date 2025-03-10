Tiny Town expands: A miniature city for children designed in line with the Montessori approach

The new Tiny Town complex introduces a design concept different from most commercial play areas in Israel. The complex, covering 200 square meters, is structured and styled as a miniature city—a police station, supermarket, hair salon, garage, fire station, and even a construction site—all scaled down so that children can experience the city and navigate it independently.

Unlike the plastic materials typical of many play areas, Tiny Town utilizes raw materials that simulate reality—wood, metal, fabrics, and miniature furniture physically adapted to children's height. The design approach aligns with the Montessori philosophy, which the Ra’anana Municipality promotes in its educational institutions, allowing children to learn through movement and independent play.

Tiny Town (credit: Yoav Goren) Tiny Town (credit: Yoav Goren)

The design of the space is not just visual but also functional—for example, the main road connecting the different stations is built so that children can move through it with small vehicles, featuring clearly marked pedestrian crossings and traffic lights at children's eye level. Even the color scheme of the complex was carefully selected, balancing vibrant, stimulating colors with a softer palette in the rest and parent areas to create harmony between activity and relaxation zones.

The Raananim complex joins the first branch in Ness Ziona, with both locations emphasizing the creation of an urban environment tailored for young children—from the design of the signs to the play accessories that meticulously replicate reality.

The complex is open to the public in the afternoons and also allows for private events such as birthday parties.