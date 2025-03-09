The home workouts that will take you forward

In an era where time is short and home space is valuable, more and more people are discovering the advantages of home workouts. Beyond saving time and money, these workouts offer convenience and flexibility, allowing you to maintain a healthy routine without stepping outside.

Decathlon Israel is leading this revolution by bringing fitness enthusiasts smart and effective solutions—with functional, accessible equipment at attractive prices, some of which are currently available in special promotions.

Walking and Running Machines

Walking and running are among the most effective ways to stay fit, tone the body, and improve cardiovascular endurance. However, bad weather, air pollution, or even a busy family life can make going outside a challenge. A home treadmill allows you to maintain workout consistency and achieve your goals easily and comfortably.

The RUN100E treadmill from Decathlon is a small, foldable, and smart treadmill. It is equipped with a compact system and an illuminated LCD screen displaying all essential data: time, distance, speed, pace, calories, and heart rate. Additionally, it offers 30 workout programs divided into three categories: calorie burning, endurance improvement, and interval training. Now at a 30% discount—NIS 2,099 (instead of NIS 2,999).

The W500B treadmill is ideal for those who prefer simplicity and space-saving solutions. This ultra-compact treadmill requires no assembly and reaches speeds of up to 8 km/h. It provides a quiet and pleasant workout experience thanks to the innovative "Comfort Walk" cushioning system, coated with a dense foam layer. It's a perfect solution for small spaces, with a foldable design reaching only 17 cm in height and convenient wheels for easy storage. Now at a 15% discount—NIS 1,529 (instead of NIS 1,799). Ultra-compact treadmil (credit: Decathlon)

Decathlon also offers a variety of equipment for strength training and muscle building.

Inclined Bench Press with Foldable Pegs: A compact and safe bench that enables precise weight training. It folds easily and can be placed against the wall after a workout, saving space. Price: NIS 499.

Weight Bench Model 900: For those seeking more advanced options, this bench offers seven different backrest angles, allowing for varied workouts targeting different muscle groups: upper chest, lower chest, shoulders, and more. It is highly stable, with non-slip legs and the ability to adjust for uneven floors. Price: NIS 649.

Home Multi-Trainer: For those wanting to take their training to the next level—this device enables a diverse workout for all muscle groups with an adjustable weight system of up to 60 kg. Its compact design takes up minimal space at home, with foldable arms and seat. Price: NIS 2,299.

Whether it's aerobic training or strength workouts, you can find solutions suitable for every home and every fitness level. Because maintaining health and fitness has never been easier.

All items are available at Decathlon's 11 stores nationwide, on the online store, and in the shopping app.