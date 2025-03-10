The fashion brand CANDID in an emotional collaboration with the A Partner Left Behind association

The fashion brand CANDID has launched a special and emotional initiative in collaboration with the A Partner Left Behind association, which works for the partners of fallen IDF soldiers and security forces. The association provides a holistic, personalized therapeutic support system to help partners of the fallen live alongside their loss, not under its shadow.

As part of the collaboration, a special T-shirt was designed with Alexa Baluev, who lost her partner, Lieutenant Colonel Adir Avadi Z"L, who fell on October 7. The T-shirt symbolizes the connection between fashion and values and serves as a voice for women who have lost their loved ones.

The T-shirts were designed by the brand's design department in collaboration with Alexa. The central graphic on the T-shirt is a biological heart, with arteries symbolizing the many ways Adir and Alexa loved each other, along with a missing puzzle piece, which is separated into a tag with his story. It reflects the loss, the pain, and the void that will always remain in the heart. The inspiration came from a line in a song: "Many ways to love you, the longest is the way to forget."

The text on the T-shirt is in Alexa's handwriting because it was important to her to dedicate something personal to Adir: "There are many ways to love him, but not even one way, there's no option to forget him. This is what people always said and thought about him." The style was designed to be fashionable and appeal to all audiences. Alexa emphasized that it was important for her to ensure that those who wear the T-shirt understand that it has value, with a message and a memory.

People who wear the T-shirt help us preserve the memory of the fallen and tell the stories of widowed spouses, who are part of an association that is important to raise awareness for.

20% of the revenue from the sale of the T-shirt will be donated to the association to help women dealing with loss and to strengthen its important work.

Price of the T-shirt: NIS 199.90

The T-shirts are available for purchase at all the brand's stores across the country and on the online store.