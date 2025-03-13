Vision and innovation: The collaboration between Bar-Ilan University and Electra FM

Bar-Ilan University and Electra FM, the leading company in asset operation and management in Israel, have launched a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership—a progressive academic program in the field of Integrated Facility Management (IFM). The program sets a new standard for training managers in the field of integrated management in Israel.

The IFM (Integrated Facility Management) model offers a holistic approach to asset management and operation, enabling full integration of systems and processes to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and achieve a high-quality service experience. The new program provides participants with practical training, operational tools, and strategic thinking—tailored to the dynamic reality of the real estate and management world.

The festive launch event, held on the Bar-Ilan University campus, included a series of keynote speeches presenting the vision and future plans. Zohar Yinon, CEO and Senior Vice President of the University, opened the event by emphasizing the importance of connecting academia with the job market: "Academic knowledge, combined with the practical experience of Electra FM, creates training at the highest level. The goal of the program is to train a new generation of facility managers, campus administrators, skyscrapers with advanced and complex technological and electro-mechanical systems."

Daniel Milo, CEO of Electra FM, highlighted in his remarks the commitment to excellence and professional development: "The company’s vision focuses on promoting an integrative management and operation model at the highest level, with a commitment to developing both academic and practical knowledge. The program, based on advanced methodologies and a reliable research foundation, responds to the strategic needs of the organization and the management field in Israel."

Professor Noa Vilchinsky, Head of the Special Programs Unit at Bar-Ilan University, the unit that developed the program and is responsible for its teaching, clarified the importance of the academic aspect: "We have designed a training track that combines academic values such as reliance on reliable knowledge, critical thinking, and skepticism, with practical application, to ensure that graduates of the program will receive the necessary intellectual skills and tools for success in the field."

Idit Shani, VP of the IFM division at Electra FM, presented a comprehensive presentation on the program’s development process, from defining the initial objectives to shaping the strategic collaboration: "The development of the program is the result of a vision to deepen knowledge and professionalism in asset management and operation. The collaboration with Bar-Ilan University allowed us to design a unique program, built on solid academic foundations and adapted to the needs of the business environment."

Dr. Dudi Shalom, the academic coordinator of the program, presented the curriculum and emphasized the uniqueness of the course: "The combination of academic learning and practical experience is what will make the graduates of the program leaders in the field."

Meticulous Planning of Core Areas

The academic program, which will last 12 months, offers a comprehensive study track that includes 143 academic hours, combining theory and practice. The five core areas—practical management, engineering literacy, legal aspects of management, innovation in management, and practicum—were carefully designed to provide participants with a professional and up-to-date toolbox.

The program’s teaching staff, which includes Professor Vilchinsky, Dr. Dudi Shalom, Dr. Amir Alaluf, Dr. Hanan Edd, Engineer Shai Friedman, Dorit Uziel, and Hillel Kazir, ensures a high academic level alongside rich practical experience. The lecturers were carefully selected to ensure the optimal combination of theory and practice.

With the start of the first cohort on February 25, 2025, a new chapter in asset management in Israel is being opened. The innovative academic program promises to produce a new generation of professional managers, equipped with deep theoretical knowledge and advanced practical tools. It seems that the collaboration between Bar-Ilan University and Electra FM marks the beginning of a new era in asset management in Israel.

We wish the first cohort of the program great success and look forward to seeing their positive impact on the future of the asset management field in Israel. Without a doubt, this is a significant milestone in the professional development of the field, which will elevate the level of professionalism and service across the entire industry.

The strategic collaboration between Bar-Ilan University and Electra FM, part of the Electra Group, reflects a long-term commitment to the development of the asset management industry in Israel, while setting new standards for professional excellence, technological innovation, and business leadership.