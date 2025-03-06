How to Get Studio Ghibli Museum Tickets – 2025 Guide

Quick Guide for Busy Readers

Best Option: Buy tickets in advance via Fiverr to secure your entry hassle-free. This ensures you get a ticket without the stress of competing with thousands of buyers.

Official Release Date: Tickets drop on the 10th of each month at 10 a.m. Japan time for the following month’s visits.

Where to Buy: Official sources like Ghibli Museum website or trusted resellers.

Preparation: Create accounts in advance, be online before ticket sales start, and have payment details ready.

Alternative Options: Some tour packages include tickets if you want a guided experience.

The Best Ways to Secure Ghibli Museum Tickets in 2025

Visiting the Studio Ghibli Museum in Mitaka, Tokyo, is a dream come true for fans. However, getting tickets is incredibly difficult because of limited availability and overwhelming demand. This guide will walk you through the best methods to secure your tickets, including an easy Fiverr method that saves you time and stress.

2. Official Methods for Buying Tickets

If you want to buy tickets yourself, here are your options:

(A) Ghibli Museum Official Website

How it Works:



Tickets drop on the 10th of each month at 10 a.m. Japan time.





You must create an account beforehand.





Once tickets open, select your date and complete the payment quickly.

Tips for Success:

Be logged in and ready before sales start.



Have payment details saved to checkout faster.



Try multiple devices to increase your chances.

Ghibli Museum Official Ticket Site

(B) Lawson Ticket (Japan’s Convenience Store System)

How to Buy:

Use the Lawson Ticket Website (English available).



Go to a Lawson Loppi Machine in Japan and purchase tickets directly.

Challenges :

Lottery-style queue: You might not get a ticket even if you wait.



Japanese Language Barrier: Loppi machines are in Japanese only.

Lawson Ticket Site

3. Alternative Ways to Get Tickets

If you miss out on official sales, try these:

Guided Tour Packages: Some Japan travel agencies offer museum entry as part of a tour.

Last-Minute Resale (Risky): Some people resell tickets, but beware of scams and inflated prices.

Pricing for Studio Ghibli Museum Tickets

As of 2025, ticket prices are as follows:

Adults (19+) : ¥1,000 (~$7)

Youth (13-18) : ¥700 (~$5)

Children (7-12) : ¥400 (~$3)

Young Children (4-6) : ¥100 (~$1)

Infants (0-3) : Free

Prices are fixed and non-refundable. Tickets are personalized and cannot be transferred or resold.

Tips for Visiting the Studio Ghibli Museum

Here are some tips to make the most of your visit:

Bring Your Passport: Foreign visitors must show ID matching their ticket.

Arrive Early: Each ticket has a designated time slot, and entry is strictly enforced.

No Photos Inside: Photography is not allowed inside the museum, but you can take pictures in the outdoor areas.

Enjoy the Short Film: Every ticket includes access to a special animated short exclusive to the museum.

Try the Straw Hat Café: The on-site café serves themed food and drinks but often has long lines.

Visit the Gift Shop: The Mamma Aiuto gift shop has exclusive Ghibli merchandise you won’t find elsewhere.

Explore Mitaka: The surrounding area has a beautiful park and river walks.

Important Reminders

No On-Site Sales: You must buy tickets in advance—there are no same-day tickets. Personalized Tickets: Your name is printed on the ticket and checked at the entrance.

No Reselling Allowed: Buying second-hand tickets might result in denied entry.

My Experience & Pro Tips

I tried the official method before, and it was a nightmare. The website crashed, and tickets sold out within 3 minutes.

Conclusion

Getting Studio Ghibli Museum tickets requires preparation. If you want to avoid the stress, consider using a ticket service. Otherwise, use the official site or Lawson Ticket and be ready the second sales open.

