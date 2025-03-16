NIS 2.70 per kilo: The retail chain with the best fruit deals

In an era of high living costs, the search for deals and discounts has become an integral part of the monthly shopping routine. Price comparisons between different supermarket chains reveal significant gaps, which can add up to savings of tens or even hundreds of shekels each month.

Supermarket chains offer a variety of deals in different categories – from fresh fruits and vegetables, through dairy products, meat and fish, to alcoholic beverages. From a review of several standout deals this week in the fruits and vegetables sector, the winner is Rami Levy.

The Rami Levy chain continues to lead with particularly attractive deals on vegetables and fruits. Basic kitchen items can be found for NIS 2.70 per kilogram, including: Onions, white cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel, carrots, and lemons.

The price gaps between different chains highlight how important it is to be an informed consumer. While some branches offer fruits and vegetables at floor prices, others offer great discounts on dairy products, meat, fish, and alcohol. The way to achieve significant savings is through continuous monitoring of the supermarket deals, smart shopping planning, and splitting the shopping basket between different chains according to the most attractive deals. With a bit of planning and price comparison, it's possible to save tens of percent in the monthly shopping basket and maintain a balanced budget – without compromising on quality!

Rami Levy, CEO of the supermarket chain, was interviewed about a month ago on Anat Davidov's program, "Where's the Money," on 103FM radio about recent price hikes. According to him: "The cost of living doesn't just start at the supermarket – there is a wide variety at the supermarket, and if there is an expensive product, you don't need to buy it. I say the power is in the hands of the customer. The supplier will see that it isn't selling – automatically, they will run a promotion or lower the price."

He added that consumers have enormous power and should use it: "I always shout over the airwaves – the consumer has enormous power in their hands. I always tell customers: Shop smartly, buy only what you need, and once you buy only what you need – you'll create much less demand. For example: At the beginning of the war, everyone was shouting that people need to stockpile water, I said: 'Why do you need to buy water? There's water in the tap.'"