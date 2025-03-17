Israel on the map: A unique international showroom opened in Bnei Brak

Atlas Concorde, one of the global leaders in the field of tiles, inaugurated a unique showroom at the Negev branch in Bnei Brak, marking the first of its kind outside of Italy.

The esteemed Italian corporation, influential in the global tile industry, has established a striking Italian-style space within the renovated showroom of Negev on Lachish Street. The space was fully designed by the company's Italian design team, adhering to the same high standards implemented in the brand's official showrooms around the world.

"This move symbolizes the full trust of the Italian brand, one of the most important and influential in the tile industry, in 'Negev,' the exclusive representative of the brand in Israel for over 30 years. This is the first-ever conceptual showroom of the Italian brand, considered to be a leader and influencer in its field, that is not located within one of the company's own Italian branches, but inside a showroom of the distributor Negev," explains Kobi Ronen, VP of Network at the Negev Group.

Atlas Concorde Concept Showroom at Negav (credit: Lior Teitler)

"The new showroom, which spans 800 square meters, offers a unique design experience, accurately simulating the feeling of entering a concept store in Italy. Every detail has been carefully planned and designed by ATLAS CONCORDE designers. Every detail of the space was inspired by Italian style, including carefully selected accessories and interior designs, with the aim of creating a unique space that is different from conventional showrooms in Israel," says Ronen. According to him, "The goal was to create a feeling of Italy in Israel."

Design innovation without compromise characterizes the Italian brand, which launches between five and six new collections every year, all meeting the highest standards of contemporary design. Israelis will be able to enjoy the brand's latest collections, arriving in Israel simultaneously with their debut at the leading global exhibitions, without delays or time gaps. Atlas Concorde Concept Showroom at Negav (credit: Lior Teitler)

The innovative space is divided into several functional areas, providing a comprehensive solution to the needs of designers, architects, and clients. Among them, there are display areas showcasing a variety of application options, technical zones for demonstrating product capabilities, and a flexible workspace with movable tiles. Additionally, the space includes a dedicated area for professional meetings, lectures, and conferences in the fields of design and architecture.