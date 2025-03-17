Dragées Creation - European luxury for every event – Custom design

Dragées Creation - Luxury European Design for Special Events

Dragées Creation, managed by Ketsia Attar, is an Israeli company specializing in designing guest gifts and unique accessories that transform any event into an unforgettable experience.

The company is committed to using advanced materials and meticulous finishes, giving each creation a unique, elegant look with a European style.

Dragées Creation offers a wide range of unique designs that can be customized – from selecting materials, colors, and shapes to personalized embroidery.

Among the company’s products, you can find kippot, elegant gift boxes for guests, challah covers, and many other custom-designed packages for all types of events.

One of the company's flagship products is AVOLA sugared almonds, known for their high-quality taste and strict kosher certification, adding a unique sweetness to any event experience.

The company accompanies its customers throughout the entire process, listening to their needs and providing personalized solutions for each event.

Lalique Launches SOLEIL LUNAR - The New Perfume for Women

The French luxury brand Lalique unveils SOLEIL LUNAR, a unique fragrance reflecting the delicate transition between sunlight and moonlight.

The perfume harmoniously combines floral, woody, and amber scents, with notes of mandarin, magnolia, vanilla, and amber.

The bottle, inspired by the sun and moon, displays a magical gradient from sunrise to dusk, paying tribute to the fleeting beauty of light.

Retail Price: 555 ILS for 100ml

Available at Lilit Cosmetics website, pharmacy chains, and selected stores (credit: PR abroad)

GA-DE Launches: IDENTITY SILVER - The New Perfume for the Modern Man

Beauty brand GA-DE presents IDENTITY SILVER, a new fragrance embodying the duality of modern masculinity – a blend of strength and sensitivity.

The perfume opens with fresh citrus notes, followed by a heart of lavender and sage, and finishes with a deep base of amber, cedarwood, and tonka beans, creating an elegant and unforgettable trail.

The launch campaign for the perfume was entirely produced using artificial intelligence, reflecting the brand's spirit of innovation.

Retail Price: 359 ILS

Available at pharmacy chains and online store (credit: PR)

Luxottica Presents: The Hottest Eyewear Trends for Spring-Summer 2025

Eyewear is no longer just a functional item but a complete fashion statement.

According to Luxottica, the average Israeli consumer owns 4-5 pairs of glasses per year.

With over 32 leading brands, the company identifies and leads the latest trends.

So, what can we expect this summer?

Unique Metal Glasses – Titanium and aluminum models in gold and silver tones with mirrored lenses.

"Alien Look" – A blend of cat-eye and sporty designs with futuristic styles from Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Swarovski.

Racing Glasses ("NEED FOR SPEED") – A dynamic, sharp design inspired by the luxury sports world of Ferrari and Armani.

"BARELY THERE" - Invisible Frames – Delicate or transparent frames that offer a light and airy look.

Combination of Elements and Materials – Metal fused with acetate in luxury models from Burberry, Giorgio Armani, and Oliver Peoples.

Oval Glasses – A classic design suitable for any look, starring in Miu Miu, Ray-Ban, and Persol.

Deep Green Shades – A connection to nature and sustainability with natural and subtle tones.

"Nude Look" – Transparent frames and lenses in soft, natural shades.

Pink Lenses – Glasses that add modern and romantic chic to any outfit.

This summer is set to be stylish, bold, and full of fashion! (credit: PR abroad)

HOKA Launches BONDI 9 - Enhanced Running Experience with Breakthrough Technology

Running brand HOKA presents BONDI 9, the latest generation of its iconic flagship shoe, featuring technological improvements that provide maximum comfort, advanced shock absorption, and a natural, smooth running experience.

Key Enhancements:

Improved Shock Absorption – Super-critical EVA foam provides exceptional softness and cushioning.

Smoother Run – Updated MetaRocker™ technology enables a natural heel-to-toe transition.

Enhanced Grip – Durable rubber outsole extends shoe lifespan.

Sweat-Wicking & Optimal Fit – Knitted upper with ventilated zones for maximum comfort.

Extra Softness at the Ankle – Innovative 3D collar for easy entry and a perfect fit.

Suitable for runners of all levels – from amateurs to professionals.

Ideal for walking and prolonged standing – thanks to maximum support and exceptional comfort.

Also perfect for everyday fashion – thanks to its innovative design and diverse color options.

Sizes & Colors:

Men: 40–49 ⅓ (Regular, Wide, and Extra Wide)

Women: 36–43 ⅓ (Regular and Wide, Extra Wide coming soon)

Available at New Run concept stores, on their website, WeShoes chain, and other stores nationwide. (credit: PR)

adah lazorgan's Solid Foundation - Also Your Perfect Concealer

Meet the genius product that combines two in one – a solid foundation that also serves as the perfect concealer for covering dark circles and blemishes, with flawless coverage that flatters all skin types.

Tip from me: Apply with your fingers for a more natural and even result.

And you should always have one in your bag – it’s small, compact, and simply perfect!

Price: 89 ILS (before promotions).

Try it and thank me later!

Available online and in stores (credit: Adah Lazorgan)

La Roche-Posay launches a revolutionary product line for pigmentation treatment

The dermo-cosmetic brand La Roche-Posay introduces the MELA B3 series, which includes an innovative serum, a day cream with SPF30, and a gentle exfoliating cleansing gel, all based on Melasyl™️ technology – a unique molecule for reducing pigmentation.

The serum, developed in collaboration with dermatologists, combines Melasyl™️, niacinamide (vitamin B3), peptides, and salicylic acid, promising visible results from the first week.

The day cream provides protection and prevents the formation of new spots, while the cleansing gel smooths the skin and gives it a uniform and radiant appearance.

Prices:

Serum – 251.90 ₪

Cleansing gel – 120.90 ₪

Day cream – 210.90 ₪

The products are available at pharmacy chains, drugstores, and online (credit: PR)

L'ORÉAL MEN EXPERT presents: Vitamin C Shot Serum for men

The leading men's skincare brand L'ORÉAL MEN EXPERT launches the Vitamin C Shot Serum from the Hydra Energetic series, which fights signs of fatigue and gives the skin a fresh, smooth, and radiant look.

The serum contains 10% pure vitamin C, a powerful formula designed specifically for men's skin.

It absorbs quickly, is non-greasy, and is also suitable for bearded skin.

Daily use helps reduce the appearance of pores, smooth the skin, and provide lasting hydration.

Recommended price: 69.90 ₪

Launch promotion in March: 59.90 ₪

Available at Super-Pharm stores and Super-Pharm online (credit: PR Abroad)

Yale® launches a smart doorbell for remote interaction with visitors

Yale® introduces a smart doorbell that allows users to see, hear, and speak with visitors from almost anywhere and at any time.

The smart doorbell features a sharp 1080p HD image, a 154° field of view, two-way audio communication, live viewing, and night vision for clear recordings available 24/7 on a smartphone.

The Yale® smart doorbell is easy to set up and use, powered by a built-in rechargeable battery or wired connection.

Homeowners can receive real-time detailed alerts whenever motion is detected, and an instant "call" when visitors press the doorbell, ensuring they never miss a delivery or guest.

When the smart doorbell is activated, users can check who is at their door via the Yale Home app and, if safe, unlock their door using the Linus™ L2 smart lock.

Available at authorized resellers.

Recommended retail price (including VAT): 649 ₪ (credit: PR YALE Israel)

Life, the private brand of Super-Pharm, in partnership with the German baby product brand NIP, introduces a new line of pacifiers and bottles made in Germany from recycled and sustainable materials.

The series was developed to provide a more natural and comfortable experience for babies and parents while maintaining quality, safety, and compliance with the highest standards.

The pacifiers and bottles include natural latex or silicone nipples, designed for breastfeeding babies, facilitating an easy transition between nursing and bottle or pacifier use.

The unique product design enhances maximum comfort, better airflow, and reduces pressure on the gums and teeth.

The series is available in various sizes and colors, with pacifiers suitable for ages 0-6 months and 5-18 months, and bottles offered in 150ml and 260ml sizes. Additionally, the packaging is made from 90% recycled paper as part of the brands' commitment to environmental sustainability.

Launch promotion: The products will be offered at a special price of 39.90 ₪ from March 5-18, 2025.

Available at Super-Pharm stores and online (credit: PR)

Touch launches X2 concentrated laundry gel series

Touch, a leading home cleaning and care brand in Israel, introduces a new series – X2 concentrated laundry gel – in a compact, economical, and easy-to-use and store packaging.

Meni Hazan, Business Development Manager at Touch: "We are excited to launch this advanced series, designed for maximum adaptation to all types of laundry. Each gel is specially formulated for optimal performance – from delicate garments to sportswear and work uniforms. The development incorporates advanced technologies to ensure perfect cleanliness and full compatibility with Israeli consumers' needs."

The new series includes four types of laundry gel with wonderful scents:

Laundry gel for whites or colors

Sportswear gel

Workwear and uniform gel

Hypoallergenic baby clothing gel

All products contain an active stain-removal formula, are suitable for all fabric types and washing programs, and provide up to 60 washes per bottle.

Price range: 29.90-33.90 ₪

Available at retail chains and online (credit: PR)

Schwartz Cosmetics launches SchwartzPets – an innovative pet care brand!

Schwartz Cosmetics, a pioneer in Israel’s cosmetics industry with 60 years of experience, expands its operations with the launch of SchwartzPets – an advanced pet care line based on quality, innovation, and sustainability.

Following the global trend of "what’s good for humans is also good for pets," SchwartzPets products are developed in Israel using natural ingredients, essential oils, vitamins, and omegas 3, 6, and 9, which help maintain healthy skin and a shiny coat.

The line includes a wide range of products, such as:

Shampoos and conditioners tailored to different coat types

Sprays for shine, cleansing, and soothing the skin

Leave-in conditioning masks

Fragrances in various scents

First-aid products, including sprays for soothing irritated skin, and shea butter for paw and nose care

The products are 100% vegan, free of SLS, parabens, and artificial colors, and are not tested on animals.

Alongside its high quality, Schwartz Cosmetics introduces bone-shaped shampoo bottles, designed for easy grip while bathing a dog – a smart solution for pet owners.

SchwartzPets products are available at Speedog stores, pet shops, and dog grooming salons, as well as on the official website with nationwide shipping.