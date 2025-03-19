Rav Bariach to supply doors and security products to Big Fashion Glilot

The doors behind the country’s largest shopping mall, which opened this week: Rav Bariach Group has been chosen to supply the large-scale "Big Fashion Glilot" project, the new flagship complex of the Big Group, which is set to open at the end of the month, with thousands of doors and a variety of security products at a cost of approximately NIS 10 million. As part of the deal, Rav Bariach supplied around 4,000 doors of different types, including steel doors, fire doors, institutional Formica doors, security products, as well as controlled doors (featuring an electromechanical lock) in large dimensions—a unique solution specifically designed for the commercial center. Additionally, the company provided a variety of security solutions, including MAMAD doors (institutional protected space doors), shrapnel-resistant doors, windows, and ventilation pipes. The work on the project involved significant logistical challenges, including underground parking areas spanning 40,000 square meters, thousands of openings for transporting the doors over long distances, and extensive preparation zones.

Shmuelik Yehuda, Head of the Institutional Division at Rav Bariach, stated: "Rav Bariach played a central role in the construction of the complex, having been selected to provide a high-quality product package for the project. This was a complex logistical and architectural endeavor that required advanced manufacturing capabilities, high flexibility, sophisticated and unique solutions tailored to the structure, strict design requirements, and adaptation to its diverse needs. We are proud to be part of the construction of Israel’s newest and most advanced shopping mall and will continue to supply our institutional and commercial sector customers with products characterized by high safety standards, advanced security, and innovative design."