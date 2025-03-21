For the first time: Decathlon shoes to hit the NBA court

Decathlon, one of the world's largest sports brands, is pleased to announce a new and dynamic partnership with Alex Sarr, the rookie forward of the Washington Wizards. This collaboration will make Decathlon the official technical partner and exclusive footwear supplier for Sarr, underscoring the brand's commitment to supporting top athletic talent and driving innovation in sports equipment.

Alex Sarr, the second overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is an exciting addition to the Washington Wizards and the league as a whole. Before joining the Wizards, Sarr showcased his talent in several prominent clubs, including the Perth Wildcats in Australia's NBL, Overtime Elite, and the youth team of Real Madrid in Spain. His international experience and impressive performances have cemented his status as a rising basketball star. As a Decathlon ambassador, he represents the brand's commitment to making sports accessible to everyone.

"We are very excited to welcome Alex Sarr to the Decathlon family. This is a meaningful partnership based on shared values and a commitment to inspiring the next generation of athletes. At just 19 years old, Alex is already making a significant mark in the NBA. His determination, work ethic, and passion for sports embody everything Decathlon stands for. We are thrilled to support him on his journey—not just in competitive basketball but also in training, nutrition, and every aspect of sporting excellence," said Céline Del Genes, Decathlon's Global Chief Customer Officer.

As part of the partnership, Alex Sarr will work with Decathlon's research and development teams to develop and refine high-performance basketball footwear and sports apparel. This collaboration aims to push the boundaries of sports technology, ensuring that athletes of all levels can benefit from the advancements made through Sarr’s on-court insights and experience.

The partnership will also include community engagement initiatives, where Sarr and Decathlon will host training camps and basketball events aimed at nurturing young talent and promoting an active lifestyle. These efforts highlight the shared commitment to giving back to the community and fostering a love for sports among the younger generation.

Fans can also look forward to exclusive launches and special edition Decathlon products endorsed by Alex Sarr, available in stores and online.

"Every Time I Step on the Court, I'll Do It with the Best Gear"

"I am very excited about the partnership with Decathlon. I am confident that every time I step on the court, I will do it with the best gear. We have big ambitions for the impact we will make both on the court and in the community. This is a true partnership, and together, the sky is the limit for what we can achieve," said Alex Sarr.

Decathlon has also partnered with Alex's older brother, Olivier Sarr. These two partnerships mark a significant milestone for Decathlon as it continues to expand its presence in the basketball market and push the boundaries of athletic performance.

This announcement strengthens Decathlon’s growing network of collaborations with elite athletes, such as Jimmy Gressier, who set a new European indoor running record at the Boston Meeting in February 2025, and Antoine Griezmann, the World Cup-winning soccer star known for his exceptional skills at Atlético Madrid and the French national team. Further reinforcing this commitment, Decathlon is extending its partnership with AG2R La Mondiale, which has been a sponsor since last year and will continue supporting the team into the 2025 season. These strategic collaborations reflect Decathlon’s vision of working with top athletes across various sports to enhance performance and inspire the next generation.

For the first time, Decathlon shoes will take to NBA courts, and Alex Sarr's addition further strengthens this vision, particularly in the rapidly growing basketball market. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

For over two decades, Decathlon has led a "technical partnership" model based on real-world product usage and co-development with top-tier athletes. Since the early 2000s, this approach has continued to drive advancements in high-performance sports gear. Recent collaborations—from partnerships with French Ligue 1 clubs to Kipsta becoming the official ball supplier for UEFA's Europa League and Conference League, as well as partnerships with tennis star Gaël Monfils and sailor Yannick Bestaven—highlight Decathlon's dedication to pushing the boundaries of sports technology and enhancing athletic excellence.