More effective interactions: Collaboration between the Israeli AI company and Microsoft

D-ID, one of the leading platforms for AI-based interaction and content creation, has announced a partnership with Microsoft, integrating its advanced technology into Microsoft Azure. This collaboration will allow organizations and developers to incorporate AI-based avatars into their applications, enabling more effective real-time interactions and personalized customer experiences.

D-ID is at the forefront of virtual AI-powered avatars that can see, hear, and communicate with people in real time. These avatars offer a more effective and natural communication experience—through voice, facial expressions, or even sign language. The collaboration with Microsoft will provide organizations and developers with powerful tools to create AI-based avatars for use within Microsoft Teams and other Microsoft software, ensuring that each avatar meets the highest security standards.

D-ID's efforts to remove communication barriers are best demonstrated through its groundbreaking solution that enables people to speak in any language and have their words translated in real time while maintaining their voice and synchronizing lip movements. Beyond that, D-ID also leverages its innovative solutions in the field of accessibility. The company’s AI-based avatars provide real-time sign language translation, offering accessible communication for deaf and hard-of-hearing users.

D-ID also provides communication solutions for people suffering from ALS and other conditions that limit speech. The technology not only enhances their ability to express themselves but also restores their ability to communicate in real time. When integrated with systems like Teams, this technology gives individuals back their voice and ability to communicate, effectively changing their lives. For individuals with physical disabilities, including complete paralysis, D-ID's groundbreaking technology takes personalization a step further. By giving voice and facial expressions to people with disabilities, it grants them freedom and the ability to live with dignity.

Gil Perry, CEO of D-ID: "The AI-based avatar market is expected to surpass $700 billion by 2033, and the adoption of this technology is already underway, particularly in marketing and learning sectors. We aim to revolutionize how users interact with AI—replacing traditional graphical interfaces with natural user interfaces (NUI) that transform text and images into human-like AI avatars, creating a more immersive experience. By integrating D-ID's technology with Microsoft's platform, customers can build a more natural AI user interface. Our focus on ethics, security, and innovation ensures a more meaningful collaboration and positions us as a leading and trusted company in the market."

Annie Pearl, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Azure Experiences and Ecosystems at Microsoft: "D-ID adds a natural and visually compelling layer to AI representatives, enhancing communication and learning. This innovation has the potential to increase the intuitiveness and effectiveness of interactions. The D-ID platform provides our shared customers with innovative tools that redefine how we learn, collaborate, and connect."