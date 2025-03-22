What will you find there? Skechers opens a flagship store at BIG Fashion Glilot

Skechers has opened a new flagship store at the BIG Fashion Glilot complex in Ramat Hasharon. In the new store, Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company®, presents a selection of global bestsellers and the latest popular comfort innovations for the Spring-Summer 2025 season.

The store, strategically located in the complex near the main entrance on the upper floor, spans approximately 215 square meters and showcases a wide range of shoes, clothing, and accessories for the whole family, for all ages, and for various activities. It features the brand's innovative technologies, including Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins®, Skechers Arch Fit®, Skechers Max Cushioning®, Skechers Hyper Burst®, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam®, Skechers Relaxed Fit®, and Skechers Stretch Fit®.

According to Adi Moliov, CEO of Skechers Israel: "The opening of the new branch in a strategic location in Ramat Hasharon is part of the network's expansion strategy, aimed at increasing and expanding its presence among additional audiences to cater to a wide customer base. This branch joins the newly opened branches in Gedera and Jerusalem and offers all of our fashionable and trendy collections, alongside our uncompromising comfort for all ages and activities."

Skechers develops and designs footwear, apparel, and accessories featuring a variety of technologies that ensure optimal comfort, with an emphasis on uncompromising quality at accessible prices. The brand has 25 stores in Israel, an online store at skechers.co.il, and over 400 wholesale sales points nationwide.

Skechers Israel is part of a joint venture with Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX), headquartered in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops, and markets a wide range of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children, catering to various activities and lifestyles. The company's collections are available in 180 countries through department stores and specialty stores, as well as directly to consumers via skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores worldwide. Skechers is a Fortune 500® company and manages its international operations through a network of wholly owned subsidiaries, partners, and distributors.