Struggling to get to work? Not in this office

The architect responsible for designing this impressive space, located within the same complex as the trade-in center and the authorized service garage, is Marina Rechter-Rubinstein, owner of ReMa Architects. A few years ago, she also designed the company’s headquarters in Rosh HaAyin. Now, she shares insights into the process and the monumental architectural planning that shaped this vast space into a thoughtfully designed interior.

"The offices are situated inside the company's new service center, which is the largest of its kind in the Middle East—where professionals receive new vehicles from top brands and perform all necessary inspections and adjustments before use," the architect explains. "It’s a massive complex, and the office area itself is exceptionally large, spanning two floors with a total area of no less than 2,000 square meters. The first floor houses the offices, while the upper floor contains public amenities, including a dining hall, a training room, and locker rooms for mechanics, where they can refresh and change clothes after servicing vehicles."

"In our new design, we aimed to create a space with an industrial-minimalist aesthetic—both restrained and bold—tailored to a dynamic company that continues to grow and evolve. At the same time, we wanted to ensure the offices are functional and pleasant, in line with contemporary trends. To achieve this, we added targeted splashes of color through carefully designed elements, furniture pieces, custom carpentry, and aluminum profiles in shades that bring personality and vibrancy to the space. Since this area accommodates a large number of employees, we designed it to include private, secluded sections separate from the main central space, alongside effective and inviting shared areas."

The architectural structure boasts significant height—another feature that Rechter-Rubinstein deliberately leveraged in her design. "Each of the two floors has a ceiling height of four meters, and we intentionally left the ceilings exposed to enhance the sense of height," she explains. "This approach creates a spacious and airy feel throughout the space, including the offices. The staircase in the center of the lobby is a striking focal point that cannot be overlooked, with its sleek, upright silhouette further emphasizing the vertical dimension."

"Designing the lobby area posed a challenge since it also serves as a passageway leading to the technical-technology sector," the architect elaborates. "To address this, we planned aesthetic access routes and walkways that align with the design concept. We focused on using practical, visually appealing materials. One of the most prominent elements is perforated metal, which we used to clad the right-side lobby wall from end to end, inspired by the company’s logo. This choice allowed us to create a feature wall that isn’t monotonous but rather a design object in its own right—one that guides foot traffic elegantly without overwhelming the space while seamlessly integrating with other design elements."

Behind this designer metal wall are the offices, intentionally planned to be discreet and almost unnoticeable. "To the left, the view changes—the front-facing wall here is finished with polished concrete plaster. The monochromatic color scheme and clean lines are softened by seating areas, waiting lounges, and greenery, which we incorporated throughout the floor. Most of these elements feature pastel and vibrant shades. At the center of it all stands the grand staircase, a striking industrial-geometric monument. We started designing it during the construction phase, giving us control over material selection and overall aesthetics. The result is an airy structure with a perforated metal railing in a coral shade, visually breaking up the solid mass of the adjacent concrete wall and giving the staircase a distinct, individual character. As one ascends, the lighting fixtures become visible, casting a warm golden glow across the entire space, creating a soft and inviting atmosphere." ReMa Architects, owned by architect Marina Rechter-Rubinstein (credit: AMIT GOSHER)

For the workspaces on the entrance floor, the architect opted for extra-tall windows and doors to enhance transparency and left the ceilings exposed to further emphasize the height. In the main conference room, she chose aluminum profiles in a turquoise hue, parquet flooring, and chandeliers that introduce a playful contrast to the dominant industrial aesthetic.

From the first floor, we move to the second, which is entirely dedicated to the well-being of the company’s loyal employees. "On this floor, we made a special effort to create an engaging environment that fosters a sense of togetherness," emphasizes Rechter-Rubinstein. "For example, before entering the dining hall, employees encounter a handwashing area featuring a long, stylish trough sink. The dining space itself was designed with a warm and nostalgic ambiance, using pastel tones—50 shades of green, to be exact. The color of the partitions leading into the main area hints at what’s to come, and upon entering, one immediately notices the perforated mesh ceiling and green light fixtures, which harmonize beautifully with the green dining chairs and light wood-finished furniture."