Bar Refaeli's big comeback: 25 years later, she's doing it again

The fashion brand Castro officially announces the reappointment of Bar Refaeli as one of the presenters for the veteran Israeli label for 2025. This is a significant move for the brand, which aims to continue leading the local market by connecting with familiar (and, it must be noted, flattering) faces in every household in Israel.

Bar Refaeli truly needs no introduction. After an impressive international career, the model and mother of three has become a household name in the fashion and beauty industry (while also recently launching her own new skincare brand).

Of course, this is not Refaeli’s first collaboration with Castro. About 25 years ago, she was the face of the brand, making the current announcement—a sort of return to her "legendary professional ex"—a testament to the strong bond that has always existed between the two sides. At the end of last November, it was revealed that Refaeli would be leading the capsule collections designed by fashion designer Alon Livne for Castro. Even then, it was easy to foresee what was coming. And now, here’s the news! She fully represents the brand's values: trendy pieces at prices accessible to almost every budget.

Bar Refaeli (credit: Simone Elmalem)

As part of this renewed partnership, next week the brand’s set will be bustling with crew members surrounding Refaeli for the holiday collection campaign shoot, led by her. "Bar is a fashion and style icon who brings with her a true passion for fashion," says Shiran Winter, Castro's VP of Marketing. "We believe in the shared values of leadership, desirability, innovation, and constant creative renewal. We are confident that together, we will lead Castro to success."