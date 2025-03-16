How to Gain More TikTok Followers in 2025

In 2025, thousands of content creators are still slogging through the obstacle course that TikTok has become.

They are chasing trends left, right, and center, but their follower count is not increasing. They even try ‘speaking Gen Z’ or ‘hanging with Millennials,’ but nothing works.

If you are experiencing this downward trend, you are not following TikTok’s golden rule: It’s not always about trends.

Yes, cat videos are popular, especially when kittens sing their version of APT. But that will get you a couple of smiles and nothing more.

If you want to get your unique voice heard on an increasingly crowded platform, you must be strategic about it.

Think about it this way: every new follower you get should be an opportunity, not just an increase in numbers. You want to really connect with your audience if you want to build a loyal following.

Why TikTok Growth Matters in 2025

Whether you are a budding influencer or a seasoned content creator, it is time to leave the viral dances and challenges in 2024. This year is your opportunity to tell your stories and get the interaction you always wanted on TikTok.

In 2025, you can make TikTok your sole platform to entertain, educate, and inspire. That may sound like the first line in an annoying motivational speech, but these three elements are more relevant than ever.

TikTok’s algorithm wants to favor your content. It can only do this if you get genuine engagement. You will only get genuine engagement if your content is real.

This means forgetting about AI backdrops and weird robotic voiceovers. Get your own voice out there.

Every content creator and influencer has something unique to say – so should you. When your voice is clearly heard on TikTok, you will draw those valuable brand partnerships and make money at the same time.

Even better, you will establish yourself as an authority on the platform. The beauty of being an authority in a particular niche is that your niche can be anything under the sun.

Do you build catios for stray cats? This niche can shine on TikTok. Do you run a wellness app for stressed executives? There is a space for that, too.

The more you establish your unmistakable presence on TikTok, the more opportunities you will unlock for yourself. You may see your content influencing others across the platform. You could also earn yourself a couple of sponsorships.

More and more people will flock to TikTok in 2025, hoping to find a content creator or influencer that not only looks like them but fully understands them. To fill this gap, combine your creativity with a strong strategy.

That strategy should focus solely on drawing followers who keep coming back to hear your authentic voice.

Be Authentic and Consistent (It’s Not Always Easy)

Now that you’re hyped up to make an impact on TikTok, it is time to get practical. You must be consistent with your voice and content to keep your audience engaged.

While your audience gets excited to see more of what you offer, the TikTok algorithm is activated. So, the more people watch your content to the end, the more the algorithm will promote your account to other TikTok users.

Being consistent on TikTok means creating a content calendar that you stick to. This way, you will always have fresh content to share.

Also, your authentic voice is as important as being consistent. Leave the script behind sometimes, and give your audience a glimpse of the real you.

Let them see the human side of your content. Let your personality shine. This is how you will get that all-too-valuable interaction. It’s not always easy to take off the TikTok mask, but when you do, you will be amazed at the reaction from your audience.

Grow With Your Community

(credit: UNSPLASH)

As you attract more followers, start looking for opportunities to collaborate. Working with other creators will give you even more access to new audiences.

That said, only engage in partnerships that feel natural. Don’t chase influencer partnerships just because someone has a massive following—partner with a content creator who gets you and your vision.

If you collaborate with someone who supports your TikTok goals (and vice versa), you can finally build a TikTok community.

Once your community takes shape, make time to respond to comments and ask for feedback. Make your viewers feel heard. Appreciate their efforts to connect with you. This two-way interaction will engage the algorithm even more, and you will have a real connection with your audience.

Make the Most of What TikTok Offers

If you’re wondering how to get to that point where every video you create makes your audience sit up and take notice, TikTok has the answer. The platform has a range of incredible built-in tools that will help you create any video you want.

You can use filters, trending sounds, transitions, and more to create engaging, motivational, powerful content. Experimentation is the way to go when using these features for the first time. Test the different features and tools until you find what works for you and your followers.

Get the Extra Boost You Need

If you have all the ideas but your engagement doesn’t match yet, don’t fret. You can get that extra boost with a social media growth service within seconds.

Blastup, for instance, offers you real followers, likes, and views instantly. You won’t find a bot or fake account in the site's packages. Blastup works hard to ensure you get authentic interactions on all your content.

You can get a solid head start when your creativity begins to flow. Blastup’s reputable TikTok growth services will enhance your reputation on TikTok, and you can customize your packages as you go along.

This is yet another TikTok partnership that will allow you to focus on creating quality content while your audience grows.

More Ways to Get Your Voice Out There

When you have an audience, improve your storytelling by getting your voice in there. Spend time on improving the visual and production quality of your videos.

Continue to experiment with posting times and content formats. Sometimes, a small change, like a new hook or different editing style, can cause your engagement to shoot up.

Create Your TikTok Legacy in 2025

Ultimately, growing your TikTok account is about more than numbers. It is about creating and leaving a legacy. Embrace who you are, and your followers will embrace you.

Continue sharing your story how you want to, and watch how your relationship with your audience transcends the digital sphere.

