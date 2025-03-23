Limud Na'im celebrates a milestone: 400,000 online lessons delivered on the platform

Limud Na'im was founded with the goal of providing access to knowledge and private tutors for students of all levels and ages. Since its launch, it has become a significant tool for students, schoolchildren, parents, and even people who want to acquire new skills. On the platform, one can find private lessons in a wide range of subjects, from core subjects like mathematics and English to advanced courses in areas like programming, physics, and economics.

According to company data, the 400,000th lesson took place recently, a milestone that highlights the growing demand for online learning, especially in an era where remote learning is becoming an integral part of everyday life.

“We see a steady increase in the number of users and the time they dedicate to learning on the platform,” says Roy, one of the founders of Limud Na'im. “Our goal is to continue providing high-quality, flexible, and convenient education to anyone who wants to learn, at any time and from anywhere.”

The most sought-after subjects on the platform are private lessons in English, mathematics, and computer science. These subjects are considered critical for academic success and career development, and the demand for high-quality teachers in these fields is consistently rising. "We see that students are investing more in the core subjects that accompany them throughout their journey—from school to university and into the workforce," the company says. "Especially in computer science, where there is a need for teachers who teach in-demand programming languages like Python and Java."

When we asked Roy for tips for students looking for a suitable tutor, he responded: "The most important thing is to check personal compatibility. Every student learns differently, so it's a good idea to read reviews about the teacher, check their areas of expertise, and try a trial lesson. Additionally, it’s important that the teacher is attentive and knows how to adapt their teaching methods to the student’s needs."

Furthermore, we spoke with Yaakov, another of the founders of Limud Na'im, about the advantages of online learning compared to in-person lessons. "Online learning offers flexibility that cannot be matched—students can learn from anywhere and at any time that suits them, without being dependent on geographical location or the availability of local teachers," he explains. "Additionally, digital learning offers access to a wide pool of teachers and experts, greatly expanding the choices available. Another important advantage is the ability to record lessons and replay them, which is not always possible in a traditional class."

Like any tech initiative, Limud Na'im faced significant challenges at the start. One of the main obstacles was recruiting high-quality teachers who could meet the students’ needs. To address this challenge, an advanced search algorithm was developed that prioritizes teachers with positive reviews, follow-up lessons, and student recommendations. Additionally, the platform’s team contacts students after lessons to ensure their satisfaction and improve the quality of teaching.

When we asked Roy about the future plans for Limud Na'im, he said: "We aim to continue refining the platform so that every student or parent can easily and quickly find the most suitable teacher for them. Additionally, our goal is to reach the millionth lesson—that's our next milestone, and we're working hard to make it a reality."

According to estimates, the trend of online learning will continue to grow, as more and more students, parents, and teachers adopt digital platforms as a complementary or even central solution to the learning process. Limud Na'im plans to continue developing, with plans to expand its lesson offerings and grow the community of teachers on the platform.

There is no doubt that the use of technology is changing the way we learn, and Limud Na'im is a prominent example of this. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Will we see more and more students who prefer to learn online in the future? According to the data, it seems the answer is yes.