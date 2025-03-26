According to the Professionals' survey, this is the most reliable air conditioner brand

Each year, the Professionals website conducts a survey among the professionals working with it to identify the most reliable brands in the market. Eighty leading air conditioning technicians, who are monitored by Professionals and install all types of air conditioners, were asked to rank the most reliable air conditioner brands in Israel based on a series of professional parameters. To obtain precise results, this year, the technicians were presented with the four leading brands in the Israeli market: Tadiran, Electra, Family, and Tornado.

The survey, conducted by the Professionals website, evaluates the leading brands in the market according to key criteria such as component quality, frequency of malfunctions, availability of spare parts, maintenance costs, and service level. This year, Tadiran continues to strengthen its position as an industry leader, with a selection rate of 72%—significantly higher than Electra, which ranked second with 24% of the votes. Tornado placed third with only 4% of the votes.

The technicians who participated in the survey stated that Tadiran was chosen due to a combination of several significant advantages. Chief among them is the high durability of the motors and high-quality components, which enable quiet and reliable operation over many years. Another advantage is the powerful cooling and heating capacity of the air conditioners, particularly in large spaces.

Additionally, the technicians emphasized the availability of spare parts and the company's professional service, which allow for quick and efficient handling of malfunctions. This parameter is particularly important for consumers, as it directly affects the air conditioner's user experience and long-term maintenance costs. The Professionals' Survey, (credit: PR)

Danny Vaknin, CEO of Tadiran Consumer Products, responded to the survey results, saying: "We are proud of the outcome, which reinforces our commitment to excellence, quality, and top-tier service. This is the fourth consecutive year that air conditioning technicians have chosen us as the most reliable brand—evidence of our hard work in developing advanced and dependable products that cater to the unique needs of the Israeli consumer. We will continue to invest in innovation and in providing exceptional service to our customers."

The survey highlights that reliability is one of the most important factors to consider before purchasing a new air conditioner. Choosing a proven and reliable brand can save consumers hundreds or even thousands of shekels in the long run, thanks to an air conditioner that operates consistently, consumes less electricity, and requires fewer repairs over the years. The increasing heat in Israel necessitates reliable air conditioning solutions that provide efficient cooling over time without recurring malfunctions. Unreliable air conditioners may consume more electricity, suffer from frequent malfunctions, and lead to significant maintenance expenses.