5 Best AI Essay Writers: An Overview for Students In 2025

Best AI for Essay Writing

Sifting through countless online options in search of a tool that fits your needs and doesn’t break the bank? Look no further! Learn about the top AI writers able to lift the burden of constant academic struggles off your shoulders.

What Are AI Essay Writers?

Nowadays, the market is overcrowded with AI writers. They promise to “streamline workflows”, improve readability, get you those stellar grades, fold your laundry, walk your dog... But what do they do, exactly? Essay writers or AI that can help you with writing essays typically fall into several categories. Some services give you drafts based on specific topics and instructions, while others aid in research and provide context-based sources to add to your work. Certain platforms try to combine everyday, academic, and creative writing tasks or focus on just one of those needs.

How do you pick the best AI for essays if there are so many options to evaluate and choose from? Well, we did the snooping for you.

Evaluation of the Tools: Methodology and Process

Need a writing service but don’t want to waste hours scrolling through options? We do the research so only the best services make the cut. All that’s left for you to do is sit back and relax as we handle the hard part.

University assignments aren’t something to take lightly, and choosing a low-quality service can backfire. That’s why we focus on top-tier options that deliver great paper quality. Here’s how we test each platform before giving it the green light:

Paper Generation – We request a 550-word personal essay in MLA format.️ Quality Checks – We run plagiarism checks and get expert academic feedback. Evaluation and Analysis – We dig into the small things that impact the overall experience.️ Services and Features – We assess ease of use, speed, and extra features like grammar and spell checks and compare prices.

No guesswork, just solid evaluations to find the best AI to write essays.

5 Best AI for Writing Essays

No time to read every single service description? No problem. Here are the best essay writing AI services we evaluated during our mystery shopping experiment and what they excel at:

‍ Textero AI - all-in-one editor for academic papers ‍ AHelp - high-quality writing and built-in editor Caktus.ai - a wide variety of features ‍ Perplexity - great choice for surface-level research and short-form content Sudowrite - creative writing hub with brainstorming tools

For more detailed reviews, keep reading!

Textero

The first contender for the best AI paper writer title is Textero.ai — a writing tool designed for speed, quality, and flexibility. It helps tackle essays without stress by providing a high-quality draft, complete with credible, correctly formatted citations and academic structure. All you have to do is edit the text to your liking and add an introduction and conclusion; other aspects are already covered. Textero also offers research support, with an option to create a custom library in context with your topic. This way, the tool integrates only relevant and reliable information into the final text — you don't have to interrupt your flow by rechecking every document yourself. It skims through lengthy articles, cites them, and formats your sources in APA and MLA with no extra effort.

At $19.99 per month, Textero.ai offers a fair price for the range of features provided. If you’re not ready to commit, test its editing and research capabilities for free with two daily writing credits. For students who need an AI-powered solution that actually delivers, Textero.ai is a strong contender that combines several study tools in one platform.

Top Choice — Textero:

⚡ Deep research through academic papers database

Versatile writing support, from drafting to proofreading

Fact-checked references and in-text citations

AHelp

AHelp, the second competitor here, makes essay writing effortless. Just enter your topic, page count, and citation style, and get a structured paper ready for editing in under a minute. If something feels off, you can instantly tweak it with the built-in revision feature, as well as run a final essay check for grammar mistakes and readability.

You can edit your documents in a separate editor, with built-in AI commands for paraphrasing and rewriting, as well as use other tools like the source finder or AI detector available in a convenient sidebar menu. Definitely a strong candidate for the best AI essay writer.

Essays are just the start, too. With pro plans, available at $19.99/month or $8.33/month with yearly billing, AHelp stacks a range of AI tools that cover nearly every academic need. Struggling with research? The platform helps summarize and paraphrase sources. Need a plagiarism or an AI detection check? That’s already built in. Titles, outlines, citations — everything is covered; users don’t have to jump between several platforms to perform different tasks.

(credit: AHelp)

Caktus.ai

Another fast, effective AI that writes essays — Caktus.ai — is a solid option to consider. It’s built to serve both academic and casual writing needs; looks cute, is easy to use, and doesn’t pester you with a lengthy survey upon sign-up. One of Caktus.ai’s standout features is its ability to track down citations and help you organize papers, which saves precious time and effort.

When it comes to pricing, Caktus.ai runs at $19.99 per month, though you can also choose a semester package on an annual plan to save a bit of money in the long run. This semester option seems ideal for anyone who needs assistance for a typical school term. Plus, Caktus.ai offers a free trial, although you do get a limited number of characters during that period. The best part is that once we put it to the test, the final essays scored an impressive 90.2 out of 100 in professor evaluations.

(credit: Caktus)

Perplexity

Need a versatile research platform? Perplexity AI fits the bill. It answers questions, generates articles on your behalf, and provides support to students, researchers, or anyone who needs writing assistance. Perplexity AI brings a wide selection of features. It supports short writing queries, AI chat, and research tasks, plus handles MLA and APA references. Best of all, you won't run into text generation caps. Costs considered, Perplexity AI runs a 7-day trial on its annual plan, priced at $200 for the year. You can also pay $20 monthly if you'd rather not commit to an AI for writing essays on a yearly basis.

So, Perplexity AI is a helpful platform that meets various writing demands. It's a solid pick for those who want to boost their workflow with a little AI-driven support (and overall convenience).

(credit: Perplexity)

Sudowrite

Sudowrite is one of the top names in the creative writing scene, that’s for sure. It covers AI chat, brainstorming, and text generation, rewriting and summarizing included — all for $19 per month under the “Hobby & Student” plan. It is an app strictly geared toward writers who dabble in fiction; therefore, not the best choice for academic purposes.

Getting started with Sudowrite is effortless — no phone number required, just an email. The platform is clean, intuitive, and fast, generating text in seconds. The free trial offers up to 8,000 words, giving users plenty of room to test it. With a collaborative AI experience that helps refine ideas when you are feeling stuck, Sudowrite keeps writing fun, fun, fun.

Conclusion

So, what is the best AI to write essays? Well, as we can see, Textero and AHelp lead the pack. Of course, every platform mentioned brings useful features to the table, otherwise it wouldn’t make the top list at all. Still, Textero and AHelp deliver the most well-rounded solutions for academic essay writing in particular. If you’re serious about adding value to your writing process, these are the AI tools worth considering.

This article was written in cooperation with Nayeli Ellen