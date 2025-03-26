It's really not too late: We tried this electric fireplace and came to one conclusion

In the past, a fireplace was one of the symbols of the upper class—a spacious living room, a burning hearth, and plenty of firewood. Today, there are more modest alternatives suitable for any home—an electric fireplace. It’s a simple, pleasant, and affordable solution that adds a decorative touch to the home.

During the winter, the Olam Hakolnoa chain launched a series of electric fireplaces ranging from NIS 450 to NIS 9,000. The fireplace we tested is the PEERLESS 2000W, a freestanding black electric fireplace with a stylish design, featuring a display that simulates a real flame, providing both light and warmth. It has powerful quartz heating elements with two heat levels (1350–2000 watts) for fast and efficient room heating. It operates quietly and is safe to use. PEERLESS 2000W (credit: David Rosenthal)

Our testers are a couple living in the Sharon area. Their apartment is small, about 55 square meters, yet they still managed to find a warm spot—literally—for the fireplace. The woman shared her review: “The heater is stunning, fits beautifully in our home, and heats excellently. Essentially, it's a spiral heater combined with a fan heater. When sitting in front of it, you really feel warm air moving, just like a real fireplace. The flame part is a screen that doesn’t heat up, and the top part also remains cool. As a decorative piece, it’s great for all seasons.”

The tester agrees that the price is more than fair. “I don’t know if I would invest thousands of shekels or what the more expensive fireplaces offer, but for NIS 449, it’s more than worth the money.”

Before choosing a fireplace, it’s advisable to check the stock availability on the Olam Hakolnoa website.