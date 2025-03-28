Hi Auto to implement conversational AI system for meal ordering

The startup company Hi Auto, which develops and supplies conversational AI systems for drive-thru fast-food restaurants, has announced a multi-year agreement to implement its voice-based ordering solution in the Popeyes restaurant chain in the UK. The AI-powered voice platform will provide customers with a pleasant, systematic, and efficient ordering experience. The implementation of this solution will support Popeyes' ambitious growth plans in the UK.

Popeyes was founded in 1972 in New Orleans and is now one of the largest restaurant chains for chicken dishes, with 4,000 restaurants worldwide. In November 2021, Popeyes entered the UK market and plans to open 45 new restaurants, hire an additional 2,500 employees, and reach a target of 350 restaurants across the UK. Roy Baharav, Co-Founder and CEO of Hi Auto (credit: OMER HACOHEN)

Hi Auto has the highest number of conversational AI system installations in drive-thru locations across the United States. The company’s business model is based on a monthly SaaS fee for its customer-ordering solution, focusing on fast-food brands and their franchisees. The company's broad customer base includes brands such as Bojangles, Checkers & Rally's, Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken, and Burger King in New Zealand. Additionally, Hi Auto is conducting paid trials with several leading fast-food chains to strengthen its market presence.

Hi Auto's conversational AI solution is designed for noisy and busy drive-thru environments, where traditional voice AI systems struggle to perform effectively. The company utilizes advanced noise-canceling algorithms and a powerful language model, ensuring highly accurate order capture while reducing errors and customer wait times, even in high-noise conditions. These algorithms recognize different languages and accents and can suggest promotions, transforming the ordering lanes into dynamic marketing channels. Furthermore, the solution integrates seamlessly with Popeyes' voice system, which includes two speaker boxes placed sequentially.

Roy Baharav, Co-Founder and CEO of Hi Auto, stated: "Our technology is built to perform at a high level in complex environments, and we are excited to support Popeyes in delivering excellent service experiences in its drive-thru restaurants. This agreement, which reflects Hi Auto’s business momentum, will enable Popeyes to provide customers in the UK with a more seamless and enjoyable ordering experience."

David Carey, Chief Technology Officer at Popeyes UK, added: "Hi Auto’s conversational AI system allows us to provide excellent, continuous, and efficient service even during peak hours. We are currently undergoing rapid expansion across the UK, and this technology will help us set new standards for speed and hospitality in the fast-food industry."

Hi Auto was founded in 2019 by Roy Baharav, who serves as CEO, Eyal Shapira, now CTO, and the late Zohar Zisapel. Baharav brings extensive experience as a leader in product and business operations, including key roles at Google, where he led advertising solutions for retailers and managed the growth of remarketing businesses. Shapira is a technology expert with over 20 years of experience in software research and development and a background as a co-founder of AI-based startups. Hi Auto currently employs a team of 100 professionals worldwide, specializing in machine learning and natural language processing technologies.