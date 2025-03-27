Clearing the mind: Experiences from a Japanese head spa treatment that opened my chakras

I used to think that washing my hair was a boring, everyday routine. That was before I surrendered to the skilled hands of Alona Shvetsenko, the therapist at Sigalit Ravve's clinic, and discovered the Japanese Head Spa treatment – an experience that is a sensory journey that purifies not only the hair but also the thoughts.

Sigalit Ravve, a woman with nearly thirty years of experience in the aesthetics field, opened her intimate clinic in Herzliya Pituach five years ago. In addition to managing the daily operations of the clinic, Ravve constantly seeks the next treatment to bring to Israel for the local audience.

Already, her treatment menu is the result of closely following global trends in the field. She discovered vitamin infusions in Cyprus, stem cell treatments in Turkey, and the Japanese Head Spa – the latest trend sweeping social media – she brought in from London after coming across TikTok videos that made her fall in love with the treatment. In fact, the Japanese Head Spa is now ranked first in leading spa trends worldwide for therapists.

Gentle water jets on the face (credit: Sigalit Ravve)

“I brought a master, a senior masseuse, who taught us how to do it here at the clinic,” she explains. “This is not just any massage like the ones you usually get at a salon. It’s a holistic treatment that stimulates and provides deep cleansing for the scalp.”

The Japanese Head Spa is one of the leading trends in beauty and wellness over the past two years. Originating in Japan, it has become a tradition for renewal and purification. Unlike Western hair washes, the Japanese treatment sees the scalp as an important energy junction – a place where life energy (chi) flows, and therefore, treating it affects not only the appearance of the hair but also overall well-being.

Complete Surrender: The Treatment Begins

From the moment I entered the small, intimate clinic, I felt my heart rate slow down. The dim lighting, the sound of water in the background, and the delicate scent of aromatic oils immediately created a tranquil, sacred atmosphere.

Alona begins the treatment with a "dry" massage. Her quick fingers dance on my scalp, pressing on strategic points I didn’t even know were so sensitive. “This massage releases tension and prepares the scalp for deep cleansing,” she explains. There’s something hypnotic about her movements – circular, precise, determined, and gentle at the same time.

After the preliminary massage, the shampooing stage begins. But forget everything you know about washing your hair. Alona uses organic products from top global hair brands while giving a precise massage that penetrates deep into the scalp. It’s not just cleansing – it’s a technique that clears accumulated waste, stimulates blood circulation, and awakens the hair follicles. Meanwhile, a special device emits enriched oxygen steam that penetrates the hair and skin.

The Pinnacle: Water Jets on the Face

If there’s one moment that stands out in my memory from the entire treatment, it’s undoubtedly when Alona covered my face with a soft mask and moved above me with gentle water jets. The sensation of the flow, the soft pressure, and the hypnotic sound of the water created an almost transcendental experience. Though at first, it felt a bit intimidating, I quickly adjusted and surrendered to the refreshing and invigorating sensation.

The unexpected treat of the treatment was a light facial treatment Alona gave me at the end, using the luxurious Zo Skin products – a brand founded by Dr. Zein Obagi, a famous dermatologist from Beverly Hills. The cleansing, rich mask, and serum left my facial skin glowing and full of life. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Detox for the Head and the Soul

When I asked Ravve who the treatment is suitable for, she explained that it’s ideal for anyone with a healthy scalp (even if they have hair loss issues – “on the contrary, it strengthens the hair”), from age 18 and up, including pregnant women and men. “This treatment is not just for those who suffer from severe seborrhea or scalp pimples,” she points out. “It’s the ultimate pampering, and until you try it, you just don’t understand.” Ravve also offers a couples' head treatment at her clinic.

When I leave the clinic, not only does my hair feel lighter, cleaner, and more nourished – my head feels that way too, in the simplest sense. My stress level, which has been higher than usual recently, dramatically dropped. I felt like I had cleared my head, literally and metaphorically.

At a price of NIS 500, the treatment is certainly not cheap, but the investment feels justified considering the rare combination of sensory experience, aesthetic benefit, and mental well-being it provides. It’s much more than a beauty treatment – it’s a small gift of tranquility in an increasingly chaotic world.