Enough with the copy-paste: Israeli technology set to change the face of neighborhoods

Have you recently visited new neighborhoods around the country? If so, you’ve probably noticed an interesting phenomenon—it’s almost impossible to tell the difference between a new neighborhood in the south and one in the center or north. The reason for this lies in the conventional construction method that has dominated Israel for many decades.

Since the 1980s, Israel has been using the Brnovich method—a construction technology that integrates natural stone into the building’s framework. This method, through which about 70% of housing units in Israel have been built, has been an efficient and cost-effective solution for years. However, with the rising demand for energy efficiency and the desire for architectural uniqueness, a need for an innovative solution arose that would address current challenges without significantly increasing housing prices.

As is well-known, Israel faces unique housing challenges. The population growth rate in Israel, at 2.2% per year, is the highest among OECD countries, combined with a life expectancy of 83.5 years—ranked fifth in the world—creating immense pressure on the housing market.

Furthermore, unlike other Western countries, in Israel, high-rise construction is not only for the wealthy but for all population sectors. This reality requires construction solutions that will remain durable for many years without the need for expensive maintenance, as homeowners' associations cannot afford the enormous costs associated with renovating high-rise facades.

From Low Tech to High Tech

ECOWALL has developed an innovative cladding system that provides a comprehensive solution to these challenges. “Proper preparation for the future challenges of population growth and urban densification requires the adoption of innovative construction solutions,” explains Ariel Pokotinsky, CEO of ECOWALL. “The system we developed offers a breakthrough in building cladding, combining extremely strong mechanical anchoring, enhanced safety, waterproofing, and the use of recycled materials—all without increasing costs for contractors or residents.”

One of the most notable advantages of the new system is the architectural freedom it offers. Unlike traditional construction methods, ECOWALL allows for a wide variety of tile sizes, configurations, colors, and textures, enabling the creation of unique and impressive building facades.

The use of porcelain, an industrial material with an exceptionally long lifespan, ensures outstanding durability over the years. Environmentally, the system meets the strictest green standards, with over 80% recycled materials and carbon-free properties. The advanced thermal insulation leads to significant savings in electricity costs and improves residents' quality of life. ECOWALL (credit: PR)

Israel David, Vice Chairman of the Engineers Association for Construction and Infrastructure and CEO of David Engineers, emphasizes the engineering advantages of the system: “We are witnessing a global revolution in the approach to building cladding. The global industry is shifting to industrial products with full quality control while reducing carbon footprints, and ECOWALL is leading this trend in Israel.”

He adds, “Unlike natural materials whose quality varies, every component of the new system undergoes rigorous quality control in laboratory conditions. When combined with the advanced anchoring system, we get a level of reliability that we have never known before in the field of building cladding—a solution that is especially vital in light of the numerous cases of stones falling from building facades.”

Despite being an advanced system, ECOWALL offers significant economic advantages compared to traditional methods. While existing “dry cladding” methods increase apartment costs by approximately 100,000 shekels due to the need for additional accessories and steel systems, the new technology offers a competitive solution, with additional savings in maintenance and energy costs over time. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now Ariel Pokotinsky, CEO of ECOWALL (credit: PR)

“In the modern construction world, the building’s facade is much more than an aesthetic shell,” concludes Pokotinsky. “Our technology enables for the first time the integration of advanced material engineering with innovative architectural design. This is a new engineering concept that changes the way we perceive the facade of an apartment—making it protected, strong, and stable for many years.”

In an era where architectural uniformity has become the norm, the ECOWALL system offers an alternative that not only streamlines the construction process but also contributes to environmental sustainability, reduces maintenance costs, and allows for a rich architectural variety. In doing so, it represents a significant step towards a sustainable future in construction in Israel.