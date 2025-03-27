Winter turns to spring: How to bring warmth into your home with textiles

Late winter and early spring bring unpredictable weather—warm days alongside particularly cold evenings. How can you create a pleasant, enveloping, and inviting atmosphere at home that suits the season? The answer lies in textiles—the simplest, fastest, and most effective way to bring warmth into a space.

Even if you’ve only just realized that your home needs a warming touch for the remaining winter days, you can easily achieve this by incorporating the right textiles—an essential layer of softness for the coming months. In Israel, the weather generally does not require drastic seasonal changes, so there’s no need to chase fleeting trends. However, adding carefully selected textile items can significantly enhance the ambiance, making the space feel warmer and homier. The good news? Even after end-of-year sales and despite the VAT increase, you can still find great deals on textiles in leading retail chains and boutique stores.

Design and planning: Tzvia Kazayoff, Textiles: ELLA DECOR

Tzvia Kazayoff: "Textiles Are the Ultimate Tool for Changing the Atmosphere"

Interior designer Tzvia Kazayoff explains that textiles are key to creating warmth in a space: "Textiles are a fantastic tool for design and atmosphere transformation, especially during the colder seasons. Working with deep colors and textures that mimic a warm sweater or a tweed jacket gives the space a cozy and embracing feel."

According to her, one of the most significant elements in cold weather is rugs: "For chilly days, I recommend choosing thick rugs with long fibers in slightly darker shades than the dominant palette of the room. When spring arrives, you can send them for cleaning and replace them with lighter, airier rugs."

Curtains also play a central role: "In winter, heavy, flowing curtains create a natural barrier between the indoor space and the cold outside. Fabrics like linen, jute, and velvet not only retain warmth but also add a sense of intimacy to the room."

And what about cushions and blankets? "Just as we dress in layers in winter, the same principle applies to home design. Combining wool or knit cushions with a soft, cozy blanket turns the living room or bedroom into a warm and inviting space."

When it comes to color palettes, Kazayoff recommends deep tones to create natural warmth: "While summer is dominated by sandy, beige, and white shades, winter allows for layering rich brown hues that add depth and intimacy. It’s also worth adding touches of smoky black, which provide a sense of protection and elegance."

Design and planning: Tzvia Kazayoff, Textiles: ELLA DECOR

Ella Shlomov: "Small Adjustments Create a Warm and Cozy Atmosphere"

Ella Shlomov: "Small Adjustments Create a Warm and Cozy Atmosphere"

Ella Shlomov, owner of the ELLA DECOR boutique, explains that there's no need to make drastic design changes each season, but small adjustments can create a warmer atmosphere: "You can easily bring warmth into your home with textile items like cushions and throws, which can be easily stored away for summer and brought out again next winter."

Shlomov suggests matching fabric types to the home’s design style: "In modern homes, it’s important to maintain clean lines while incorporating warm elements, whereas in rustic homes, linen and woven items are recommended. In industrial-style spaces, it’s best to choose dramatic hues and avoid light or glossy elements."

When it comes to patterns and textures, Shlomov explains that they significantly impact the home’s feel: "For a calming effect, it’s best to stick to a muted color palette. On the other hand, to add interest and warmth, incorporating textures such as plaid, houndstooth, herringbone, or stripes can do the trick. This winter brings a strong comeback of velvet, corduroy, linen blended with wool, and even leather—all materials that instantly create a sense of warmth."