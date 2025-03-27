Exclusive Light & Design expands with two prestigious international lighting brands

Exclusive Light & Design presents an exciting update with the addition of the Italian lighting brand Leucos, renowned for combining traditional glass craftsmanship with design and technological innovation. Since its establishment in 1962, Leucos has cemented its status as a leader in decorative lighting, collaborating with international designers and artists to create unique lighting fixtures.

The brand's uniqueness lies in its meticulous glasswork, which merges traditional Murano techniques with advanced materials and innovative manufacturing methods. Leucos' collections feature a wide range of pendant, wall, table, and floor lamps designed for both private and public spaces, striking a perfect balance between functionality and timeless aesthetics. The brand continues to redefine the boundaries of design lighting, emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and the preservation of Italian artistic heritage.

Leucos’ current collection highlights its commitment to blending tradition with modernity, offering carefully designed lighting solutions that seamlessly integrate art, functionality, and innovation.

Aurelia S45 SS, lighting brand Leucos, available at Exclusive Light & Design (credit: PR)

Leucos' current collection showcases striking and impressive designs:

Aella: A series of table and ceiling lamps designed by Toso and Massari, featuring a hand-blown glass diffuser that creates a stunning lighting effect.

Stacking: Modular pendant lamps designed by David Rockwell, allowing for the creation of unique custom compositions.

Aurelia S45 SS: Designed by Patrick Jouin, this lighting fixture features a metallic structure and a hand-blown glass diffuser with two dimmable LED light sources, providing both direct and indirect illumination.

Birds Light by Ingo Maurer, available at Exclusive Light & Design (credit: PR) Another brand that Exclusive Light & Design is expanding with is Ingo Maurer, known for its artistic and pioneering lighting fixtures. The German brand combines extraordinary creativity with unique materials, drawing inspiration from fantasy, culture, and avant-garde design. The Stacking model of the brand Leucos, available at Exclusive Light & Design (credit: PR)

Ingo Maurer was founded in 1966 by designer Ingo Maurer, and even after his passing in 2019, the brand continues to lead the field of artistic and distinctive lighting, suitable for both private and commercial spaces. Recently, the brand introduced several new lighting fixtures that blend advanced technology with unique design. Here are some of the most notable ones:

Measure Light – a wall lamp inspired by a classic measuring tape, allowing for different lighting modes through simple movement. The light can be adjusted between direct and indirect illumination by shifting the fixture in its stand.

Ms. Bowjangles – a futuristic aesthetic lighting collection, including floor lamps, an XL version, and wall lamps. The dynamic and flexible design creates an asymmetrical silhouette that adds movement to the space. The lamps are available in orange and olive colors.

Additionally, the brand is known for its iconic lighting fixtures, including:

Birdie – A lamp featuring bulbs shaped like birds on metal wires, reflecting the brand’s creative and playful approach.

MOODMOON – A decorative wall lamp combining Japanese paper with LED technology, offering 14 different lighting modes controlled via an app.