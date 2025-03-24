Passover is coming – gifts, fashion, and homeware for a perfect holiday!

EFFY Presents: A Luxury Jewelry Collection at IMPRESS

The New York jewelry brand EFFY, beloved by celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Julia Roberts, is launching an exclusive new collection at IMPRESS.

The collection features diamond jewelry, gemstones, and modern designs, with a focus on the brand’s signature icon – the panther.

It combines elegance with global trends and offers a wide selection for both women and men.

Among the leading lines, you can find classic diamond jewelry, statement bracelets, mystical-inspired pieces, and a unique men's collection.

Price Range:

Women – 2,990 NIS to 30,000 NIS

Men – 390 NIS to 3,500 NIS

Available at IMPRESS stores and online

EFFY, one of the leading brands in the U.S. with over 10,000 retail locations, brings unique designs that blend innovation and artistry, adding a touch of luxury and timeless style to every piece.

The perfect gift for the upcoming Passover holiday – because nothing shows how precious someone is like diamonds.

GOLBARY Fashion House Launches an Elegant Spring Collection for Passover

The new collection is characterized by a romantic, feminine, and powerful look, featuring linen, lace, and crochet fabrics that provide a light summer feel alongside festive pieces.

The standout colors in the collection are white, cream, ivory, and off-white.

The pieces include white linen and satin suits, wide-leg trousers, pencil skirts, lace crop tops, light crochet dresses, and elegant satin dresses with sophisticated patterns.

This new collection embodies the spirit of spring, blending festive style with classic, feminine fashion – just as GOLBARY women represent: strength, elegance, and beauty.

GOLBARY offers a wide selection of elegant and refined fashion pieces, suitable for women from the religious sector and for any woman who loves modest yet stylish clothing.

Earlier this month, in honor of International Women's Day, GOLBARY hosted an inspiring celebratory event at the Zappa Tel Aviv club, attended by businesswomen, opinion leaders, fashion influencers, and social media stars.

The evening opened with a speech by Orly Golbary, emphasizing the importance of women's empowerment, noting that 95% of the company's employees are women.

The event was hosted by Ilanit Levy, and featured a stand-up comedy performance by Rotem Abohav (it was hilarious!).

The highlight of the evening was an inspirational women’s panel featuring Maya Sham, Maayan Adam, Yarden Jerbi, and Eden Harel, who shared personal stories about challenges, survival, female success, career, and fashion.

Among the guests at the event: Yifat Shasha-Biton, Tahounia Rubel, Karin Goren, Dror Kontento, Ashley Bakshi, and many others.

Golbary's website

Castro Home Launches the Spring 2025 Home Decor Collection

Ahead of Passover, the home decor brand CASTRO HOME presents new collections in a variety of styles – from natural boho chic to nostalgic vintage and classic elegant design, with an emphasis on high quality, style, and affordable prices.

Key inspirations in the collection:

Boho Chic – Natural items made from materials such as wood, rattan, and linen in warm tones.

LEMON & LEAF – Tableware and textiles with lemon and leafy summer prints.

MIX & MATCH – Hand-painted dinnerware with colorful illustrations for a vibrant spring table.

Nostalgia – Vintage-style designs in silver, gold, and white with floral prints.

The Classic Collection – Elegant designs in white with gold accents.

Available at Castro Home stores and online – for a fresh and festive spring!

Castro's website

Viral Korean Beauty Brands Arrive in Israel: Super-Pharm Launches a K-Beauty Department

Super-Pharm is launching Israel’s first-ever dedicated K-Beauty department, bringing the leading Korean skincare brands together in one place.

The department will initially launch at the GALLERY concept store in the BIG Glilot complex and will later expand to additional locations across the country.

Among the brands that will be available:

Beauty Of Joseon, BERRISOM, TIRTIR, AXIS-Y, SOME BY MI, ELIZAVECCA.

Additionally, new brands will debut in Israel for the first time:

SKIN1004, MEDICUBE, and more brands to be added soon.

The Korean beauty industry is one of the most influential in the world, with sales exceeding $10 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $15 billion in 2025.

Korea has surpassed France as the largest cosmetics exporter to the U.S., and Korean skincare routines are based on natural ingredients like ginseng, green tea, and probiotics.

Must-have products available in the department:

Beauty of Joseon Dynasty Cream – Moisturizing cream enriched with ginseng and squalane (100.80 NIS).

SOME BY MI Micro Patch for Acne – Innovative spot treatment (35.20 NIS).

TIRTIR Red Cushion Foundation – A viral hit among beauty influencers (79.90/119.90 NIS).

AXIS-Y Brightening & Hydrating Serum – With 5% niacinamide (79.90 NIS).

SKIN1004 SPF 50+ Protective Emulsion – Hydrates, soothes, and protects (coming soon).

Available in stores and online

YSL Presents: LIBRE L’EAU NUE – The New Alcohol-Free Perfume

Luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent Beauty introduces LIBRE L’EAU NUE, the first alcohol-free fragrance in the LIBRE collection, inspired by a sun-drenched Mediterranean summer.

The innovative formula is water-oil-based, giving the skin a radiant glow and a soft texture while combining citrus, orange blossom, and lavender scents.

The perfume can be applied to the body, hair, and pulse points.

The bottle maintains YSL’s iconic elegance, featuring a blend of pure white, sophisticated gold, and a slanted black cap.

Recommended price: 463 NIS (90ml).

Available at: Super-Pharm, Hamashbir, BE, April, and select perfumeries.

Valentino Beauty Presents: Born in Roma Extradose – An Extra-Intense and Bold Edition

Valentino Beauty launches Born in Roma Extradose, a powerful and innovative version of the Born in Roma Uomo and Born in Roma Donna fragrances.

The Scents:

Born in Roma Donna Extradose – A rich and addictive feminine perfume featuring cassis accord, rum essence, and intense vanilla.

Born in Roma Uomo Extradose – A bold masculine fragrance with notes of vetiver, lavender heart, and a warm spice blend.

The bottles feature Valentino’s iconic studs, now in vibrant pink and deep black, exuding power and boldness.

Recommended price:

625 NIS (100ml, women's fragrance)

544 NIS (100ml, men's fragrance)

Available at: Super-Pharm, Hamashbir, BE.

Beautycare Launches a Luxurious Perfume Gift Set Collection

Beautycare introduces PERFUME AND BODY LOTION – a premium gift set series featuring Eau de Parfum and matching body and hand lotion (150ml) in powerful and trendy scents.

The lotions are highly concentrated, allergen-free, and skin-friendly.

The collection includes five unique sets, each with an intoxicating fragrance:

L'interessant by Chantily – A deep floral scent with pear, orange, jasmine, and patchouli.

Glamorous You – A fruity-floral fragrance with plum, raspberry, jasmine, and vanilla.

Arcada Sea Rocks – An oriental scent with pineapple, passion fruit, and vanilla notes.

Bloom Swale by Victoria Garden – A floral-fruity scent with citrus, peach, and musk.

Dark Opus – A vanilla-amber scent with coffee, almonds, patchouli, and cashmere wood.

Price per set: 29.90 NIS.

Available online or by phone: 0747-185-185.

got2b presents: Hair Protection and Styling with Two New Products

The international hair styling brand got2b launches two innovative products for maintaining healthy and styled hair:

Guardian Angel – Heat Protection Spray: Protects hair from heat up to 230°C, keeps it soft, smooth, and shiny, without feeling heavy. Contains 96.8% natural ingredients and a bottle made of 50% recycled plastic.

Smooth Operator – Anti-Frizz Cream: Reduces frizz for up to 96 hours, provides moisture, softness, and shine, while offering heat protection. Made with 93% natural ingredients.

Suitable for all hair types.

Price: 39.9 ₪

Available in pharmacies, food chains, and selected cosmetics stores.

The Groper beverage brand introduces its new organic juices, which are now added to its line of sparkling drinks. The new series is organic, with no added sugar or preservatives, no food coloring, and no artificial flavors or fragrances, made with only organic fruits.

Groper's organic and natural juices are made from the highest quality fruits and offer a rich, refreshing taste. They come in glass bottles in four flavors:

Regular – Apple

With a Twist – Apple Pineapple

Orange – Apple Orange Carrot

The Surprising – Orange Apple Ginger – only for brave ginger lovers.

The juices are available in two sizes: a 250 ml personal size and a 750 ml family size, with prices ranging from 8.90 to 18.90 ₪ depending on size.

Groper products are sold in leading chains and stores like Nitzat HaDuvdevan, Teva Castel, Anis, Adonit HaTavlinim, and at chains like am:pm, Super Yuda, Victory, Menta, Cafe Joe, Sonol Sogood, Tiv Ta'am, and thousands of locations across the country.

Growper's website

Feldman Launches Summer 2025 Innovations

Feldman presents new ice cream series, brings back classics, and expands beloved flavors:

New! Jelly Pop – Ice cream bars with jelly filling in three flavors.

New! Ice Dream – Cream ice cream bars in indulgent flavors like Vanilla-Salty Caramel, Ice Coffee, and Lemon-Strawberry Cream.

Returning to shelves:

Shake Fruit – Strawberry and Mango sorbet with 50% fruit, Frozen Yogurt with Strawberry sorbet, and Gummy Bear Ice Pops in Grape flavor.

Expansions of beloved series:

Crash Bar with Caramel and Peanuts

Mascarpone Series with three chocolate flavors

99 Calorie Ice Cream Bar in Lemon Cream with White Chocolate coating

New flavors in the Tillon Series

Available in supermarkets, factory outlets, and select stores.

Feldman's website

Nespresso Launches New Campaign and Limited Editions for Passover

International coffee brand Nespresso is launching a colorful, youthful campaign under the title "What's your POP," encouraging self-expression even through coffee choices.

As part of the campaign, a limited edition of the Vertuo Pop machine is launched in spring colors – lilac purple and pastel pink. The compact (25 cm) machine combines stylish design with CENTRIFUSION technology to create rich and creamy coffee at the push of a button.

Price: 604 ₪.

Additionally, a new coffee blend with white chocolate and strawberry flavor is launched – a sweet and velvety combination of Arabica beans from South America, with touches of caramel, vanilla, and almonds. Suitable for hot or iced coffee preparation.

Price: 30.70 ₪.

Available on the Nespresso website for a limited time, via telephone service, and in boutiques.

New Games for Passover – A Family and Fun Holiday!

"Creative Games" company launches a variety of new games for Passover, suitable for the whole family – from classic games with a modern twist to compact kits for travel.

Creative and Coloring Games:

"Magic Painting" – Watercolor painting with no mess, suitable for reuse.

"Foil Art" – Painting without glue, using colorful foil sheets.

"Puffy Stickers" – Over 100 3D stickers for interactive play.

Mobile Craft Kits:

A variety of portable craft kits for easy carrying – airplane, travel, and trip kits. Includes colored elastics, tie-dye, jewelry, and more.

Classic Games in New Designs:

"Submarines – Head to Head" – Strategic battle between two players.

"Snakes and Ladders 3D" – A 3D version with interactive elements.

"Who Are You?" – The classic guessing game with new characters.

Playmobil celebrates 50 years! Re-release of classic sets:

"Urban Zoo" with animal figures and interactive accessories.

"Classic Police Van" in retro green design.

"Rainbow Nursery" with accessories and play rooms.

All games are available in leading stores – a fun, creative, and family-friendly holiday!

Luxury Sofas from America Arrive at Mashbir: The 'Mario Capasa' Brand Offers Modern Design and Maximum Comfort.

The Mashbir chain expands its furniture operations and launches the 'Mario Capasa' international sofa brand that conquered America in Israel.

The sofas feature modern design, goose feather filling for maximum comfort and an especially cozy seating experience, and stain-resistant fabric that helps maintain a clean look even on light-colored sofas.

Key advantages include:

Removable covers – All covers, including the frame cover, can be removed and washed to keep the sofa looking fresh and clean.

Modular and flexible design – Parts can be added, and the sofa structure can be changed according to space and changing needs (for example, when moving homes).

Customizable covers – On the brand’s website, you can order additional covers in a variety of fabrics and colors, so you can refresh the sofa’s look without buying a new one.

Available in classic colors: white, beige, gray, and stone, suitable for all design styles.

Special launch price:

The modular model with a 2.8-meter chaise longue will be sold for only 7,999 ₪ (instead of 8,999 ₪) until April 30.

The sofas will be available in the first phase at three Mashbir locations: Petah Tikva, Haifa, and Jerusalem.