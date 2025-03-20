Nirlat launches collaboration with Argentools

Nirlat, as a leading company in the paint market, manages a community of professionals and provides them with tools and training to expose them to innovation in the world of paint, introduce new paint systems, and offer practical applications to improve their skills.

For the first time, Nirlat is launching a collaboration with Argentools, the official distributor of the German paint spraying systems brand Wagner. Together, the companies are introducing a professional paint spraying course featuring Nirlat’s advanced materials and Wagner’s tools, designed for professionals seeking to specialize in the field.

"The trend of transitioning to sprayed materials in the paint industry is gaining momentum, and we are seeing a growing market demand for acquiring skills and knowledge in this area," says Tami Markowitz, Vice President of Marketing. "The collaboration with Argentools and WAGNER’s industry-leading paint spraying systems will allow us to provide top-level training and make this technology accessible to professionals in Israel. This is another step in realizing our vision of turning the Paint Academy into the leading center of excellence in the industry."

Nirlat’s Paint Academy was established in 2022 to provide professionals with industry-specific training and business development tools. Since its inception, the academy has trained over 150 professionals.

The course is taking place in March. For more details and registration, visit the "Contact Us" section on Nirlat’s website or call 1-700-500-004.