On the Tel Aviv seashore: A new residential tower to be built next to a boutique hotel

Living in a hotel: The Yossi Avrahami Group reveals its new flagship project in Tel Aviv—Daniel Tower, which will be built in a prime location on the Tel Aviv coastline, in the heart of the city's "Golden Kilometer"—between Herbert Samuel and Hayarkon Streets, near all of Tel Aviv’s iconic landmarks. The project includes a 24-story residential tower with approximately 57 apartments, alongside a luxurious boutique hotel with 81 hotel rooms.

The company held a special demolition event for the old buildings on-site, attended by the company’s management, financing entities, and representatives from the Tel Aviv Municipality. Yossi Avrahami, Chairman and owner of the Yossi Avrahami Group, said at the event: "We are excited to embark on our flagship project, ‘Daniel Tower,’ which will undoubtedly leave a mark on the city’s luxury market and become a true Tel Aviv icon. The project is located in the city’s most sought-after location—a place that has been dubbed the ‘Golden Kilometer’ by the international media. We have waited a long time for this moment, and now, after demolishing the old buildings, we are set to break ground soon and begin construction." Daniel Tower project by the Yossi Avrahami Group (credit: PR)

The Daniel Tower project offers a diverse mix of apartments, including 3-, 4-, and 5-room apartments, mini penthouses, and luxurious penthouses with high ceilings spanning an entire floor, featuring spacious balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows. The project was meticulously designed by leading architect Avner Yashar from Yashar Architects.

Residents of Daniel Tower will enjoy direct access to the hotel’s exclusive facilities, including a treatment and spa complex, a designer rooftop featuring a swimming pool and a seasonal summer bar overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, a luxurious wine room, a cigar lounge, a business lounge and co-working space, a cinema room, a Pilates studio, a fully equipped gym, and a residents' club. Additionally, residents will benefit from hotel-style services, such as an in-building treatment room and sauna, room service, housekeeping, laundry, and hosting services. Daniel Tower project by the Yossi Avrahami Group (credit: PR)

The project is planned in accordance with 4-star green building regulations (Energy Rating A) and also includes landscaped environmental development, a smart control, management, and monitoring system for the building, a grand main lobby with a very high ceiling and seating areas, a 24/7 security guard post with closed-circuit cameras in public areas, a floor lobby designed by designer Michele Sioni, an underground parking garage with private electric vehicle charging stations in every parking space, garbage chutes on every floor, and more.