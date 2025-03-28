On the Tel Aviv seashore: A new residential tower to be built next to a boutique hotel

Living in a hotel: The Yossi Avrahami Group reveals its new flagship project in Tel Aviv—Daniel Tower, which will be built in a prime location on the Tel Aviv coastline, in the heart of the city's "Golden Kilometer"—between Herbert Samuel and Hayarkon Streets, near all of Tel Aviv’s iconic landmarks. The project includes a 24-story residential tower with approximately 57 apartments, alongside a luxurious boutique hotel with 81 hotel rooms.
The company held a special demolition event for the old buildings on-site, attended by the company’s management, financing entities, and representatives from the Tel Aviv Municipality. Yossi Avrahami, Chairman and owner of the Yossi Avrahami Group, said at the event: "We are excited to embark on our flagship project, ‘Daniel Tower,’ which will undoubtedly leave a mark on the city’s luxury market and become a true Tel Aviv icon. The project is located in the city’s most sought-after location—a place that has been dubbed the ‘Golden Kilometer’ by the international media. We have waited a long time for this moment, and now, after demolishing the old buildings, we are set to break ground soon and begin construction."
The Daniel Tower project offers a diverse mix of apartments, including 3-, 4-, and 5-room apartments, mini penthouses, and luxurious penthouses with high ceilings spanning an entire floor, featuring spacious balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows. The project was meticulously designed by leading architect Avner Yashar from Yashar Architects.
Residents of Daniel Tower will enjoy direct access to the hotel’s exclusive facilities, including a treatment and spa complex, a designer rooftop featuring a swimming pool and a seasonal summer bar overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, a luxurious wine room, a cigar lounge, a business lounge and co-working space, a cinema room, a Pilates studio, a fully equipped gym, and a residents' club. Additionally, residents will benefit from hotel-style services, such as an in-building treatment room and sauna, room service, housekeeping, laundry, and hosting services.
The project is planned in accordance with 4-star green building regulations (Energy Rating A) and also includes landscaped environmental development, a smart control, management, and monitoring system for the building, a grand main lobby with a very high ceiling and seating areas, a 24/7 security guard post with closed-circuit cameras in public areas, a floor lobby designed by designer Michele Sioni, an underground parking garage with private electric vehicle charging stations in every parking space, garbage chutes on every floor, and more.