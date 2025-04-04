Partner launches router and range extender with WiFi 7 support

The telecommunications group Partner announced the launch of a new router and range extender supporting the WiFi 7 standard, aimed at improving wireless network performance. The company will offer the new products at the same price as the current routers and range extenders.

The new router, Partner Boost, and its compatible range extender, Partner WiFi 7, are designed to provide users with a stable and efficient network while improving download speed, stability, and security. The router, developed by Vantiva, is based on a Broadcom chipset and supports a download speed of up to 2.5Gbps and an upload speed of up to 1.25Gbps. It is compatible with fiber infrastructures of the GPON and P2P types.

The router operates on Dual-Band technology at frequencies of 2.4GHz and 5GHz and supports MLO technology, allowing automatic switching between networks and simultaneous use of multiple frequencies. Additionally, the router can support up to 256 connected devices simultaneously and includes four wired network ports, one of which offers a speed of 2.5Gbps. It also features low latency and supports the Easy Mesh standard.

The new router, Partner Boost, and its compatible range extender, Partner WiFi 7 (credit: official site, Partner)

The products will be offered under a monthly rental model—NIS 25 for the router and NIS 15 for the range extender. Initially, they will be available to new customers subscribing to double and triple service packages with television services at speeds of 1,000Gbps and above. Partner is one of Israel’s largest fiber providers, with extensive deployment that includes an independent infrastructure and agreements with other infrastructure companies. According to the company’s latest report, it has 421,000 fiber subscribers.

Partner’s VP of Engineering, Yigal Giladi, noted that the company continues to expand its network capabilities and provide advanced solutions to enhance the user experience.