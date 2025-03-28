Aminach opens a new flagship and stylish branch in Kfar Saba

Aminach, the leading Israeli brand in sleep and hospitality solutions, is launching a new flagship branch in Kfar Saba ahead of spring, with an investment of over NIS 0.5 million. The launch was led by the owners of the group, Amnon Schwartz and Shiri Raz Schwartz, along with the CEO of the group, Ronen Bar Shalom.

The new branch, located on Hata'as Street in the city, spans an area of 300 square meters and integrates all of Aminach’s brands under one roof. It was designed with an innovative, contemporary, and modern concept, offering an advanced shopping experience that includes new bedroom collections, hospitality solutions, and a wide range of complementary accessories—all designed by leading architects and interior designers.

According to Ronen Bar Shalom, CEO of the Aminach Group: "The Aminach Group is proud to lead the world of sleep and hospitality solutions and to make the shopping experience accessible through a wide network of stores. The new branch offers a unique and up-to-date shopping experience, combining the most advanced sleep technologies with the company’s exclusive design styles, alongside a variety of products from the leading brands in the world."

The new branch joins the 30 network stores spread across the country and represents another step in Aminach’s expansion strategy and nationwide presence. From the right: Amnon Schwartz, Ronen Bar Shalom and Shiri Raz Schwartz (credit: RAFI DELOYA)

Among the participants in the festive event: the owners of the group, Amnon Schwartz and Shiri Raz Schwartz, Aminach CEO Ronen Bar Shalom, Marketing VP Dalia Winterov, American Comfort Network Manager Erez Atar, board members, senior managers, and branch managers from across the country.