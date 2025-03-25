Haven't booked your Passover vacation yet? The Galilean Hotel offers attractive deals

As we approach the spring season and the Spring Holidays of 2025, the Ramada Olivier Hotel in Nazareth is launching a variety of attractive packages and offers for vacationers planning a visit to the north of Israel.

The hotel, located in the city of Nazareth, offers a culinary concept combining the flavors and aromas of Nazareth-Galilean cuisine, alongside luxurious oriental hospitality and modern comfort. Its strategic location provides guests with an open Galilean view and a view of the Old City, with the main attractions of Nazareth—the churches, markets, and alleys—just a short walk away.

Among the hotel's amenities are a luxurious spa area, a swimming pool, and a large jacuzzi, all covered and heated, operating daily from morning until 10:00 PM. Additionally, guests can enjoy a fully-equipped gym with free fitness classes.

Ramada Olivier Hotel (credit: Omer Oz)

For Passover, the hotel is offering a 15% discount on accommodation packages that include a festive and rich traditional meal. The meal features a variety of celebratory dishes such as hot soups, creamy cauliflower, potato kugel, and a festive atmosphere with a reading of the Haggadah.

Additionally, the hotel is offering a second night at 50% off in honor of the opening of the summer season, between March 9 and April 6, 2025, starting at NIS 1,332 per couple per night, including breakfast.