Up to 20% bonus on your purchases: The Leumi Bonus benefits program is launched

Leumi Bank announces the launch of a unique benefits program: Leumi Bonus. The program will provide holders of Leumi Bank credit cards with significant discounts and benefits in various areas: Vacations, concerts, and sports events both in Israel and abroad, restaurants, family attractions, retail chains, and more – all through the use of Bonuses. For the first time in the banking system, customers holding a debit card will also be able to enjoy the program.

How does the program work?

Bonus Voucher

Customers can purchase a Bonus Voucher – a digital voucher to be used for shopping at leading retail and pharmacy chains – and receive a financial bonus of up to 20% on each purchase of Bonus Vouchers. For example, purchasing vouchers worth NIS 800 will result in an additional NIS 160 for the voucher, which can be used for shopping, depending on the amount of bonuses accumulated. Leumi Bonus (credit: PR)

Attractive In-Depth Benefits

In addition, bonuses can be obtained based on the monthly spending across all credit cards linked to the account, enabling customers to receive significant benefits in various consumer areas. For example: Flights, events in Israel and around the world (including flight and hotel), VIP packages at Ben Gurion Airport, vacation packages in Israel and abroad, restaurants, movies, and more. Meital Shiran-Harel (credit: PR)

Meital Shiran-Harel, Marketing Manager at Leumi Bank: "As part of the service revolution we are leading at Leumi, we have conducted in-depth research over the past few months to understand what really matters to our customers, even in the world of consumerism – and that's exactly what we did. The uniqueness of 'Leumi Bonus' lies in the fact that it is a groundbreaking program with two outstanding and unique parameters – not found in any other program: It offers an unprecedented financial benefit of up to 20% on purchases at various leading chains, thus helping customers receive thousands of additional shekels a year for their regular purchases, and it will also provide significant benefits for shows, vacation packages, and leading sports events in Israel and abroad."