Purple is the new black: The shade taking center stage

In storefront displays and on fashion runways, it's already clear that shades of purple are the trendiest colors for the upcoming season. But they’re not here just to stay in the wardrobe—they’re also conquering home design. The royal color, symbolizing creativity, elegance, and tranquility, is entering our lives in all its glory, adding a unique and stylish touch to every space. Whether in soft lilac tones or deep, luxurious purples, it blends beautifully into accessories, furniture, and décor pieces that elevate every corner.

Purple is a color with a strong presence, so incorporating design elements in its shades will give your home a distinctive and dominant atmosphere. It combines the warmth of red with the coolness of blue, creating a sense of balance. On one hand, it is considered bold, yet on the other, it is calming, striking the perfect dynamic for any space.

We've gathered a few items to help you bring this hot trend into your home.

Add Color to the Kitchen

Nespresso's Iconic Collection. Available in boutiques and on the Nespresso website (credit: PR) A coffee machine is no longer just a functional appliance—it’s a design element that brings character and a unique ambiance. Purple can be the perfect upgrade to your kitchen, adding a striking and dominant touch that serves as an inspiration for the rest of the home.

The international coffee brand Nespresso has launched a limited-edition collection inspired by the Arpeggio capsule, the brand's iconic purple capsule, in a deep and elegant purple hue. The collection includes a coffee machine, a milk frother, cups, and mugs.

Upgrade Your Bathroom

NOLA LOLA's bath bomb in lavender scent. Consumer Price: NIS 15 (credit: PR) No excuse is needed to indulge in a relaxing bath. The NOLA LOLA bath bomb in lavender scent not only adds a magical touch to your bathing experience but also brings color and style to your bathroom. Thanks to its calming lavender fragrance and deep purple hue, it creates a soothing and pampering atmosphere, turning every bath into a moment of relaxation for the body and mind. It also serves as a decorative element that enhances the overall design of the space.

Super-Pharm | NOLA LOLA Lavender-Scented Bath Bomb | Consumer Price: NIS 15

Not Just a Scent Diffuser

The SABON scent diffuser in Cherry Blossom & Pear, NIS 179 (credit: RONEN MENAGEN) What’s better than adding color to your home? Adding fragrance too! The SABON scent diffuser in Cherry Blossom & Pear combines notes of green tea leaves, cherry blossom, and pear, creating a warm, pleasant, and elegant atmosphere. With its luxurious design and delicate fragrance that lingers for hours, this decorative item completes the home’s ambiance. And in purple tones, it also adds a sense of calm and sophistication to every space.

SABON | Aroma Cherry Blossom & Pear Scent Diffuser | 245ml | NIS 179