YES unveils the next generation of TV and fiber services

This week, YES introduced the next generation of its TV and fiber services with a new product series and revealed for the first time in Israel home internet backup services in case of power outages or fiber damage.

The company offers its customers a safety net for home internet by launching fiber internet speeds of 1-2.5 Gbps, supported by the cellular network. It is launching cellular backup for routers through an adapter with a SIM card that connects to the router and automatically transfers communication to the Pelephone cellular network during a fault, ensuring continuous browsing until the fiber infrastructure issue is resolved. Additionally, the company is introducing a backup battery that provides power to the router during a power outage—ensuring internet continuity for mobile phones, laptops, and tablets, allowing them to continue browsing the web without disruption. The battery is designed to provide power for approximately 3 hours in case of a malfunction. The new products of ''YES'' (credit: YES)

YES also unveiled a smart router that prioritizes TV viewing over the home network, ensuring a smooth and fast streaming experience. This is a unique development by the company called yesFIRST. The new router, yesULTRA FIBER, supports the advanced Wi-Fi 7 technology and also features a new home network range extender, the yesULTRA MESH. Both new products offer a high-quality browsing experience throughout the home with low latency, fast browsing speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps, and full support for all products connected to the home network, including computers, smartphones, smart screens, gaming consoles, IoT devices, and more.

The new router and range extender are made from 100% recycled plastic, including the product packaging, continuing YES’s green product line launched last year as part of the company’s corporate and environmental responsibility. Additionally, both products feature braille labeling to help visually impaired individuals repair faults independently by disconnecting and reconnecting cables. YES now offers TV and fiber internet packages with speeds of 1 and 2.5 Gbps at the lowest price in Israel—starting from NIS 159 per month.

As part of the innovations unveiled by YES, the YES+ app also received a major facelift, offering customers an upgraded TV interface to make discovering new content easier. As part of the interface update, content browsing and searching will be more accessible and intuitive, even offering personalized recommendations: All content information, including trailers and summaries, will be displayed on the main screen while navigating the interface, allowing users to discover new content faster, continuously, and with fewer remote control clicks. Additional content carousels with dedicated content for series, movies, channels, and selected categories will help viewers easily discover the rich content offerings and enjoy personalized recommendations. The viewing profiles and children’s and youth sections will also undergo a deep upgrade to provide a simple user experience tailored by age, with new categories within the profiles themselves. The binge-watching experience will also be improved, with faster and smoother transitions to the next episode. Meanwhile, the company announced the launch of a new, advanced Android set-top box with a powerful AI processor and four times the memory capacity of existing set-top boxes, improving image and viewing quality, especially for content broadcast on linear channels and live content.

"In an era where continuous and fast internet has become an essential infrastructure and high-quality, smooth viewing is already the norm, YES continues to break ground and lead the revolution in home communication in Israel with Wi-Fi 7 technology, smart backup solutions, and an upgraded viewing experience," said Ilan Siegel, CEO of YES. "We are committed to ensuring continuous browsing and viewing for our customers, quality original content, and excellent service. This, alongside the continued development and upgrade of YES+, which is considered one of the most advanced and best streaming apps in the world."

"In a survey we conducted, we saw that 74% of Israelis struggle to find content to watch on TV, two-thirds prefer watching trailers before viewing content, and 70% of parents are very concerned about the content their children are exposed to. Therefore, the YES+ upgrade, with its navigation system and content validation for children via unique profiles, is very significant," said Dror Behat, VP of Marketing at YES. "Our new developments and products ensure continuous speeds that will make the browsing and viewing experience something we've never known, and we’ve made Wi-Fi 7 accessible to everyone—with the lowest prices in Israel."

The cellular backup service will cost NIS 19.90 per month with the first two months free. The backup battery will be offered to YES customers at NIS 9.90 per month with the first two months free. The monthly cost for renting the new YESULTRA FIBER router with Wi-Fi 7 support is NIS 29.90, with the first three months free. Similarly, the monthly rental cost and benefit period for the new YESULTRA MESH range extender will be NIS 22 per month for the first year. Package prices: STING+ customers with 1 Gbps Wi-Fi 7 internet will pay NIS 159 per month, and with 2.5 Gbps, they will pay NIS 189 per month. The price for a TV and internet package with 2.5 Gbps Wi-Fi 7 for YES+ customers is NIS 239 per month.