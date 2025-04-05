Championship ring: The accessory that will make you leave your wallet at home

In the coming days, Max customers—initially those with a Mastercard and later also those with a VISA—will be able to make payments at any smart payment terminal in Israel or abroad using wearable payment products such as a ring or bracelet, without needing their mobile phone. This follows a successful pilot conducted in recent months among users.

Wearable payment products are a smart and revolutionary solution that allows purchases to be made quickly and easily—without the need for a physical wallet, credit card, or mobile phone during payment. Using advanced technology, the product—whether a ring or a bracelet—enables secure payments with a simple tap on the payment terminal. Unlike a smartwatch, this product does not require charging, making it a perfect combination of daily convenience, style, and practicality, turning every purchase into a fast and innovative experience.

The use of wearable payment products is suitable for adult Max credit card holders as well as holders of the MyMAX prepaid card, designed for parents and children. The products are water- and sweat-resistant, making them ideal for those who do not want to carry a phone while out for leisure activities or workouts at the beach or pool.

For full details and to order a bracelet or ring, visit the "Wearable Payment Products" page on the Max website, where there is a link to the website of NEWAY, the manufacturer of these wearable products with whom Max has signed a cooperation agreement. On the manufacturer’s website, customers can choose a wearable payment product according to their preferences, with prices ranging from NIS 85 for a bracelet to NIS 280 for a ring.

After receiving the product, a quick and simple one-time connection process must be completed with the credit card. This requires downloading the MANAGE-MII app to a mobile phone, registering on the app, linking the wearable payment product by tapping it to the phone's NFC reader, and updating the credit card details.

Once the one-time setup is complete in the app, payments can be made by tapping the wearable product on the payment terminal. If using a ring, the hand wearing the ring should be tapped against the terminal in a knocking motion to complete the payment. If using a bracelet, it should be brought close to the terminal. Transactions using the product are limited to a maximum of NIS 300 per single transaction.

Rafi Shauli, VP of Private Customers: "Max continues to lead innovation in the payments market, this time through a collaboration with NEWAY, which manufactures wearable payment products. We strive to challenge the status quo and enable our customers to be the first to enjoy a convenient and secure everyday payment experience—without a mobile phone or physical card."