And now, you can pay at businesses also with... a ring

Isracard continues to embrace technological innovation and is launching a payment service via a smart and stylish ring, allowing customers to pay easily and quickly at any business that accepts credit card payments. All that is required is to wave the hand with the ring over the register, and the payment is made.

The ring operates without a battery, without the need for an electrical or internet connection, and is water-resistant. It can be used for transactions of up to NIS 300. The ring is available in various sizes and colors and costs NIS 280.

In the first phase, the ring will be launched for customers holding a Cashback Plus credit card, and later, it will be available for all cards (Mastercard). The payment ring is intended for the cardholder, and therefore, its use is only possible from the age of 18 and up. As part of the launch, the first 2,000 Cashback Plus customers who order the ring will receive it free of charge.

Amit Sagie, VP of Data, Digital, and Marketing at Isracard: "We are pleased to take payment convenience a step further and launch an innovative payment service via a ring. Payment services using wearable accessories are another milestone in Isracard's payment platform. We are constantly working to expand the range of innovative and user-friendly payment solutions to meet customer needs at an advanced standard."

How to connect? Purchase the ring from NEWAY, an Israeli technology company that develops technology for wearable products for everyday use. After receiving the ring, you need to sign up and link a credit card via the Manage Mii wallet app (link to the app on Google and link to the app on Apple). Hold the phone near the ring, enter credit card details and approve the terms, then receive an OTP message from Isracard for card activation. After linking, the app allows you to freeze or even cancel usage if needed.

For more details, visit the Isracard website.