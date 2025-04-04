The new collection by the jewelry designer

Shirley Mercer Wood, the designer behind the MERCERWOOD jewelry brand, is currently launching the brand's new sales website—MERCERWOOD JEWELLERY—and introducing her latest collection: NATIVE COLLECTION. This collection is inspired by African tribal influences, born from a search for roots and a fusion of worlds—Africa and Europe, past and present. It is a celebration of nature’s power, ancient symbols, and authentic tribal identity, alongside the elegance and refinement characteristic of European culture.

Shirley Mercer Wood unites two cultures to create a collection that conveys a sense of rootedness, freedom, and spirit—jewelry with presence and deep emotional and cultural meaning. Jewelry designer Mercer Wood is launching a new collection called NATIVE COLLECTION (credit: SHLOMI PRIN)

The MERCERWOOD brand, founded in 2008, was born out of a love for tribal art, ancient symbols, and African patterns. Each piece carries a story—a connection to tradition, modern design, and timeless aesthetics. Throughout history, jewelry has represented much more than a fashion trend—it symbolized wisdom, protection, spirituality, and status. This is also true for Mercer Wood: each piece is inspired by tribal traditions and designed by combining traditional techniques with contemporary innovations.

The jewelry is available for purchase at the store on Dizengoff Street 167 in Tel Aviv and on the brand’s new website.