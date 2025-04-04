SKECHERS sports brand launches the GLIDE STEP collection

The SKECHERS sports brand is launching the GLIDE STEP collection— a groundbreaking technology and a perfect combination of comfort and style across a wide range of categories: sports shoes, running, walking, trail shoes, and Hands-Free Slip-ins that can be worn without using hands.

Skechers Glide-Step® technology offers an amazing comfort experience with every step. The innovative geometric sole design provides natural momentum for a soft and easy landing with each step, creating a cushion-like feel that wraps around the foot. A mesh upper and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole provide maximum ventilation and comfort for the foot. A wide range of models also comes with Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® technology, allowing wearers to put on shoes without bending down, hands-free, and effortlessly.

Skechers—Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company®—develops and designs footwear, apparel, and accessories with various technologies that ensure optimal comfort, emphasizing uncompromising quality at accessible prices. The brand has 25 stores in Israel, an online store at skechers.co.il, and over 400 wholesale retail points.

Price range: NIS 319.9-449.9. Available at SKECHERS retail stores, online, and at select retailers.