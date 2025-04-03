Meet the app that will decode any parking sign in Tel Aviv

Anyone who has ever tried to park in Tel Aviv knows: the city's parking signs are like a complex riddle. Clause follows clause, hours change depending on the day, the area, the curb color, and the vehicle registration, and municipal reforms are constantly being introduced, making any attempt to understand whether parking is allowed an almost impossible task. Drivers find themselves examining signs from all angles, searching for explanations on Google, sending pictures to friends, or simply deciding to take a risk—until the fine arrives. Even transportation professionals admit that the situation in the city is far from ideal, and the challenge has only intensified with the new parking reform, adding yet another layer of complexity.

This is where Pango steps in, announcing today (Monday) a technological solution designed to eliminate the need for creative interpretation of parking signs: Sign Scan—a new tool within the company's app that allows users to scan a parking sign with their phone's camera and receive an immediate and clear answer on whether they are allowed to park there, considering all relevant criteria. According to Pango, the system uses artificial intelligence to analyze the information on the sign, cross-reference the data with the user's details, the vehicle's location, and the time of the scan, and provide a definitive answer.

The service is offered free of charge and is available to all app users, whether they are Tel Aviv residents or visitors from outside the city. The company claims that the system will update in real time according to changes in municipal parking policies, ensuring accurate information at any given moment. As of now, the service is only available in Tel Aviv, but the company plans to expand it to additional cities in the future.

Dolev Raz, Pango’s product manager: "As a company that leads innovation in the transportation world, our goal is to make life easier for drivers and provide them with smart and simple solutions. The new service was developed in response to a real need expressed by app users who voiced their frustration on social media and reached out to us with requests for a product that would simplify their lives. We are proud to offer this service, which can save drivers in the city and visitors time, money, and frustration."