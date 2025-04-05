Qlik Israel chosen as data and analytics service provider for Nimbus Layer 5

The Hilan Group was selected as the official provider for data and analytics services in the Nimbus - Layer 5 project. As part of the agreement, Qlik’s advanced data and analytics products will now be available to public sector clients through the Government’s MarketPlace.

As part of the win, Qlik will establish a dedicated cloud region (SaaS) in Israel with an investment of millions of shekels, which will allow government ministries and public entities access to advanced analytics solutions in a secure environment, in accordance with local regulatory requirements and government standards.

In the first phase, Qlik’s analytics and AI solutions will be available on the Qlik Sense platform in Layer 5, and in the next phase, the company’s data solutions, including integration products (CDC) and data quality and management tools (Talend), will also be available in the digital store.

"The win in the Nimbus - Layer 5 project strengthens Qlik Israel’s position in the data and analytics field in Israel and provides the public sector with an advanced, secure, and more efficient solution for data analysis and decision-making processes," said Amit Sivan, CEO of Qlik Israel. "Qlik’s solutions are available in three work models – On-Premise, Hybrid, and SaaS, and will enable public sector organizations to benefit from a secure, flexible, and advanced solution powered by AI, tailored to the unique requirements of government ministries, security agencies, and local authorities," Sivan added. "Over the years, Qlik Israel has accumulated expertise in developing dedicated models and projects for the public sector, offering wide implementation and support services, alongside local Hebrew-language support."

"Strengthening National Data Sovereignty"

Regarding the establishment of Qlik’s Israeli cloud region, Sivan noted: "This move underscores Qlik’s commitment to the Israeli market and ensures that customer data will be kept within the country’s borders, guaranteeing a high level of security, maximum availability, and optimal performance. The local SaaS solution will allow public sector organizations to fully harness their data while maintaining national data sovereignty," Sivan said. He also mentioned that the company expects a doubling of customers in the next three years following the win.

Qlik Israel is the exclusive distributor of the global Qlik company in Israel, providing data, analytics, and AI solutions via an end-to-end comprehensive platform. The company has been active in Israel for over 20 years and has a strong presence in the institutional-public market, with more than 1,400 customers across all sectors, including government ministries, public companies, corporations, local authorities, the IDF, and security agencies.

According to Gidi Rotman, Vice President of Analytics at Qlik Israel, "The Qlik Sense products available in Layer 5 include advanced and exclusive AI and analytics tools, including Qlik’s unique associative engine, which allows users to explore data without limitations and discover hidden connections between different data sources. Qlik Sense connects to all data sources within the organization, including legacy systems, and offers an intuitive user interface with Drag&Drop capabilities, allowing users to create reports and visualizations without the need for deep technical knowledge. Key features include: Self-Service Analytics, advanced permission mechanisms, integrated AI for advanced analysis and prediction, real-time data processing, hybrid access to diverse data sources, top-tier data security, and advanced knowledge-sharing tools for accessible organizational information."