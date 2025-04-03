Round dining tables are making a comeback

In honor of Passover and the coming spring, we have gathered the most beautiful and well-designed round tables—both extendable and with additional extensions. Options include oak wood combined with marble, natural oak, or smoked oak. The extension mechanism allows for hosting family and friends, while the closed version is perfect for an intimate dining experience. In both cases, the round tables in the Danish 2025 collection are more than just furniture—they are works of art and a hosting experience within the home.

PIRO Model Table – A Sculpture That’s Also a Dining Table

Designed to be a natural gathering place for family and friends, the PIRO table is crafted exclusively from high-quality natural materials. Made of solid natural marble and solid oak, this breathtaking table adheres to classic design principles. Its central conical leg with a marble base ensures maximum stability, making it a table that will serve you for years to come. Available in two sizes and a variety of finishes to choose from.

Round extendable table, oak wood combined with natural marble. Prat Living, Piro Grand (credit: PR) Round extendable table, smoked oak wood. Prat Living, Piro Grand (credit: PR)

A Danish-style table made of natural wood is a symbol of meticulous, functional, and aesthetic design—combining natural materials with clean, minimalist lines. Organic shapes and curves create a flowing feel and add a unique, stylish look.

The Danish style is characterized by attention to detail, and round tables in particular offer a sense of warmth and coziness, enabling better social interaction. Natural wood not only enhances durability but also provides a warm and inviting look, attracting attention and creating an atmosphere of comfort and harmony.

In 2025, round tables are making a major comeback and gaining a lot of attention. These tables provide a practical and aesthetic solution for living spaces that emphasize social gatherings. Their round shape offers an egalitarian, non-linear seating experience, making conversations easier and strengthening a sense of community. In 2025, we are seeing an increasing variety of round tables with extension options that do not compromise on aesthetics and design. On the contrary—the table is beautiful in both versions: when closed, it serves as a small, intimate dining area that doesn’t take up much space, and when extended, it reveals its full splendor, turning hosting into a refined and luxurious design experience.

The meticulous Danish design smartly balances practicality and aesthetics. The tables are made from natural materials such as oak or smoked wood, ensuring high durability and a strong presence in the space. The perfect table collection at Prat Living stores also features unique and natural marble stones that add richness to the design, creating a luxurious and distinctive look not found anywhere else. This is paired with rounded, delicate finishes achieved through advanced, innovative techniques. The influence of Danish style on modern design ensures that round wooden tables will remain a popular and stylish choice for years to come—making them an undoubtedly wise investment from every perspective.

Ronya Round w/ Extension

A new addition to the successful Ronya table—the Ronya Round. The same beautiful details and usability that define the rectangular table are now available in a 122 cm diameter round version. Just like the rectangular table, the extension is stored inside, making daily use effortless. The table frame is made of solid wood in three available shades—natural oak, bleached oak, or smoked oak. The tabletop can be selected in bleached, natural, or smoked oak veneer, or with Fenix coating in four color options—black, white, gray, or beige. The table is available in two versions: with or without an extension option.

Ronya Round w extension. Available at Prat Living (credit: PR) Ronya table, smoked oak wood. Prat Living (credit: PR)

Palo Round Table

Classic design meets exceptional craftsmanship. The Palo dining table series, made of solid oak, features refined details that set it apart. The rounded legs and edges, with soft and delicate lines, add a touch of sophistication, while its sturdy and durable construction ensures long-lasting use. The Palo Round table is available with or without an extension option.

Palo round, Prat Living's new 2025 collection (credit: PR) Latch dining table, available at Prat Living (credit: PR) Latch dining table, smoked oak wood. Available at Prat Living (credit: PR)

The series also includes rectangular tables, available with or without an extension. The table is perfect for any occasion—from intimate gatherings with friends to large family meals.