Electra celebrates 80 years – launching summer 2025 with a return to the iconic orange

Electra Air Conditioning launched the opening of the Summer 2025 season with a festive event at Pavilion 1, Expo Tel Aviv, on March 17. The event also marked the 80th anniversary of Electra, a leading brand in the Israeli air conditioning industry, with the participation of senior company executives, employees, business partners, and industry representatives.

Zvika Schwimmer, CEO of Electra Consumer Products Group, opened with greetings to all attendees and presented the vision for Summer 2025: "We have brought orange back to life—not just metaphorically, but by fully embracing the orange color that has been synonymous with the Electra brand for 80 years."

Later, Miki Biton, CEO of the Electrical Consumer Products Division at Electra, unveiled the powerful and successful new campaign for Summer 2025, starring the company’s new presenter, Lihi Kornowski. On stage, Biton revealed the company’s rebranding, as Electra returns to its iconic orange color, which has accompanied the brand for decades and is etched in the memory of the Israeli consumer. After all, consumers already know that Electra is "Israel’s air conditioner."

Miki Biton, Ortal Izhaki and Lihi Kornowski (credit: Eliran Aviral) Electra celebrates 80 years (credit: Eliran Aviral) Dudu Aharon, Zvika Schwimmer, Miki Biton, and Pe'er Tasi (credit: Eliran Aviral)

The highlight of the evening was live performances for the audience by Pe'er Tasi, Dudu Aharon, and Rinat Bar.