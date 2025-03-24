A fresh trail for spring days: Israel trail revamped in a beautiful section

As Israel rapidly develops and construction encroaches on open spaces, the legendary Israel Trail must adapt to this changing reality. Recently, a new section of the Israel Trail was completed between Shoham Forest and Tel Afek after the development of the city of Elad and the construction of the eastern railway line blocked the original route.

The new 14 km. section was planned with the help of the Modi'in Region Council and the Shoham Local Council, offering hikers a more diverse and enriching experience. The trail will now pass west of highways 6 and 444 and include sites in the Shoham community, such as the eastern promenade, the vineyard garden, and a neighborhood park. Trail marking, with Elad in the background (credit: Itzik Ben Dov, Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel)

Itzik Ben-Dov, trail marking coordinator at the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, explains: "Israel is developing at a rapid pace, and the challenge of maintaining the continuity of the Israel Trail becomes more difficult every year. The development of Elad and the construction of the eastern railway line along the trail’s path required finding an alternative, safe, and interesting route. The task was not simple, but it was finally accomplished thanks to the collaboration of KKL and the Shoham and Modi'in councils."

On the new route, hikers will pass through the Tinshmet ruins in Shoham Forest, cross Highway 444 via an underground passage to Shoham's eastern promenade, and continue north through the community garden and commercial center of the town — a good place to stock up and rest. The trail continues through the Kramim neighborhood and park and on to the Barkat Forest, offering breathtaking views of the airport area and the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area.

Further along, the trail crosses the eastern railway line on a new bridge, bypassing construction areas, crosses the Kfar Sirkin settlement via HaKalaniyot Street, passes by a peach orchard, and reconnects to the old path in the fields of Kibbutz Einat until Tel Afek (Antipatris). Community garden in Shoham, along the trail (credit: Itzik Ben Dov, Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel)

One of the advantages of the new route is the inclusion of settlements along the way, as Ben-Dov notes: "The trail will pass through Shoham and Kfar Sirkin, giving hikers the opportunity to get to know these two communities, and the residents of the communities will enjoy seeing the hikers pass by their homes."

Dafna Rabinovich, head of the Shoham Local Council, adds: "The Israel Trail has been around for about 30 years and has become a real Israeli leisure asset. I am happy that Shoham allows for the continuation of a safe route for trail hikers, and I am confident, based on my knowledge of the local community, that we will warmly welcome the hikers of the Israel Trail as they pass through the town."

Rabinovich further mentioned that Shoham is currently promoting a project near the trail's path, which includes a visitor center and a campsite for hikers. A column inside a historic quarry along the new route (credit: Itzik Ben Dov, Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel)

Shavit Saar Veksler, head of the Israeli Trails Committee at the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, concludes: "For 30 years, the Israel Trail has allowed thousands of hikers to travel across the country, experience changing landscapes, meet diverse populations, and embark on a personal and private journey. It is always exciting to see how the authorities along the trail embrace it and enable hikers to enjoy a safe and pleasant journey."

The Israel Trail, inaugurated by the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel in 1995, is a hiking trail that stretches along the length of Israel. It is about 1,080 km. long and is divided into 56 sections, which can be hiked continuously as a long trek or by choosing different sections at a time.