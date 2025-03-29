From the shores of Greece to the wild nature of Zanzibar: Three destinations at unbeatable prices

Arkia is expanding its range of vacation packages in preparation for the spring season and offering special deals to three popular destinations: Athens, Larnaca, and Zanzibar. The packages, which include direct flights and stays in 4-star hotels, present an opportunity to indulge in a vacation at especially attractive prices. Larnaca (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The most attractive offer is probably for Athens, where the company offers a package for only $299 per person in a double occupancy arrangement, including flights and four nights at the Play Theatrou Athens Hotel. The hotel is located in central Athens, just a short distance from the Hephaestus Temple, Omonia Square, and the Monastiraki market, making it an ideal choice for travelers seeking both comfort and a central location.

For those interested in an even closer beach vacation, Arkia offers a package to Larnaca in Cyprus at the price of $349 per person in a double occupancy arrangement. The package includes flights and four nights at the Amorgos Boutique Hotel, which is only 100 meters from the beach and the city’s commercial centers. The hotel offers modern rooms, a free minibar, and a smart TV with Netflix.

Athens (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

For those looking for a more exotic vacation, the company offers a package to Zanzibar at the price of $899 per person in a double occupancy arrangement, including flights and seven nights at the Maru Maru Hotel. Located in the heart of Stone Town, the hotel offers a luxurious hospitality experience with a 360-degree panoramic view of the city and the Indian Ocean, two restaurants, and a spa.

The suggested travel dates for Zanzibar are from April 1 to 8, for Athens from March 30 to April 2, and for Larnaca from April 1 to 4, 2025. Package reservations are available between March 23 and 30, 2025, or until the stock runs out.