Sayla's Holiday Collection and Top Recommendations for a Perfect Holiday!

Sayla – Fashion with Soul, Dreams in Color

Sayla is a fashion brand that offers not just clothing, but a creative and cultural experience that merges the worlds of art and travel.

On Sayla’s website, you can find a variety of unique items, some of which are even handmade.

The items are meticulously crafted with great attention to detail, maintaining authenticity and quality.

Each item tells a story, full of colors and creativity, bringing to life the world of Hila Yair, the brand’s leader.

Among the products available on the website, you can find:

Designed dresses that combine different fabrics and textures suitable for every season and weather.Each dress tells a personal story and connects the wearer to various artistic and cultural influences.

Handmade headscarves, made from soft and luxurious fabrics, tailored for a unique lifestyle full of vibrant colors.

Shirts and pants, practical yet stylish items, created with a passion for color and creativity.

A wide selection of kimonos, blending East and West, offering a unique aesthetic experience that is both calming and stylish! Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Additionally, Sayla’s new collection focuses on bringing items dedicated to joy and life.The dresses and shirts in this collection are made from fabrics personally designed by Hila, featuring embroidery and unique cuts that highlight the brand’s distinctive colors and style.

Each item is produced in limited quantities, making the shopping experience exclusive and one-of-a-kind.

The brand also reflects Hila’s love for working with traditional communities, integrating different cultures and sustainable approaches.

You can also explore intricate paper cuts, embroidery, and textiles that incorporate cultural influences from her experiences.

Every item on the website is not just clothing – it is a true piece of art, leading the wearer into a world full of color, inspiration, and emotion.

Feel free to visit the website and explore all the beauty created by Hila, and treat yourself to a perfect holiday outfit (credit: Bat Sheva Paz)

New from Soltam for Passover: CHIC Series – Elegant Design and Advanced Performance

To celebrate Passover and 75 years of the brand, Soltam is launching the CHIC series – luxurious cookware in a cream shade with gold accents, combining advanced technology and high durability.

The cookware is made of cast aluminum for even heat distribution and energy efficiency, featuring a four-layer Non-Stick coating to prevent food from sticking and promote healthy cooking.

They are suitable for all types of stovetops (including induction) and oven use up to 180°C.

The series includes a variety of pots, pans, and sauté pans with tempered glass lids, silicone sealing rings, and steam release holes.

Additionally, each pot comes with complimentary heat-insulating silicone holders.

Price range: 100-275 ILS per item.

Available at Soltam stores and online (credit: GIL AVIRAM)

Cotton Club Launches Eco-Friendly Bamboo Bedding for Ultimate Comfort

The home brand Cotton Club offers 100% organic bamboo bedding, combining exceptional softness, maximum comfort, and environmental awareness.

Bamboo is breathable and ventilated, naturally regulating temperature – keeping cool in summer and warm in winter.

The bedding is hypoallergenic and antibacterial, suitable for sensitive skin, highly absorbent (60% more than cotton), and long-lasting.

Price: 769 ILS per set (160/200) with a 20% discount for Passover.

Available on the brand’s website or at the factory store in Kibbutz Mishmarot. (credit: Bar Sharir)

Passover 2025 Collection by Hazorfim: Luxury and Tradition for the Holiday Table

The Judaica and silverware brand "Hazorfim" presents a festive collection for Passover 2025, featuring pure silver and silver-plated items in a modern-traditional design.

Among the items:

Elijah's Cup and plate set (431 ILS)

Elijah's Cup - Linia design (661 ILS)

Elijah's Cup in pure silver (1,671 ILS)

Luxurious Passover plate (574 ILS)

Elegant pair of candlesticks (627 ILS)

Impressive serving tray (599 ILS)

Additionally, the brand offers a variety of gifts under 300 ILS, available in stores and online. (credit: Tzachi Kivenstein)

Laline Launches a New Vegan Skincare Line – MINERAL

In anticipation of spring and Passover, the skincare brand Laline is launching the MINERAL series – a 100% vegan line based on marine ingredients.

Key ingredients in the series:

Golden Algae – Helps nourish and soothe the skin.

Dunaliella Salina Extract – Provides hydration and enhances skin elasticity.

Dead Sea Water – Purifies the skin and preserves natural moisture.

The collection includes body products such as scrubs, shower gel, body cream, hand cream, body mist, and body oil, along with home products and accessories like scented candles, fragrance diffusers, and toiletry bags.

Price range:

Body products – from 24.90 ILS (mini hand cream) to 139.90 ILS (rich body cream).

Home products and accessories – starting at 49.90 ILS.

Gift sets – between 89.90 ILS and 299.90 ILS.

Available at Laline stores and online. (credit: IDAN MALKA)

Newpan introduces a groundbreaking collection for Passover 2025, with an investment of 4.2 million ILS, focusing on advanced technology, convenience, and elegant design.

Among the products: vacuum cleaners, screens, smart refrigerators, mixers, and food processors.

Notable innovations:

KitchenAid GO – A series of cordless kitchen appliances powered by a single rechargeable battery.

Magimix Cook Expert – An advanced food processor with cooking and steaming functions.

Tefal X-Force 13.6 – A cordless vacuum cleaner with a floor-washing attachment.

KRUPS – A new series of automatic coffee machines.

JBL PartyBox Club 120 – A powerful speaker with light shows and Bluetooth party mode.

Newpan brings consumers the world’s leading technology brands, enhancing home entertainment, cooking, and cleaning experiences.

Newpan's website (credit: Newpan)

Reserved launches its Spring-Summer 2025 collection and expands its presence in Israel with a new store in Glilot.

The fashion brand Reserved continues to expand in Israel, opening its sixth store at the Big Fashion Galil complex, with an investment of about 4 million NIS.

The new store, spanning approximately 500 square meters, will offer a diverse range of women’s fashion collections in sizes 36-46, with weekly fashion updates and attractive prices.

At the same time, the brand is launching the "Whisper of a Desert" collection for Spring-Summer 2025, offering a new interpretation of the bohemian trend with an emphasis on romance, lightness, and comfort.

The collection includes flowing dresses, wide jeans, delicate embroidery, and lace, alongside layered items such as denim jackets and leather bombers.

The soft colors – beige, light brown, pink, and mint – create a breezy spring look, complemented by boho-style accessories, shell jewelry, and large bags.

Available at stores across the country: Ayalon Mall, Givatayim Mall, TLV Tel Aviv, Azrieli Jerusalem, Yirka, and the new store in Glilot.

Also available for purchase on the official website (credit: PR)

Giorgio Armani Presents: MY WAY YLANG – A New Fragrance for Women

Luxury brand Giorgio Armani unveils MY WAY YLANG, a new sensual and floral version of the MY WAY fragrance, inspired by freedom and self-discovery under the motto "Many Ways to Be You."

An unforgettable feminine scent:

Fresh opening with bergamot, ginger, and orange blossom

Sensual heart with coconut water and tuberose

Addictive base of white musk, Bourbon vanilla, and cedarwood

Recommended price: 453 NIS (90ml)

Available at: Armani Boutique, Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Lazarchan, New-Pharm, April, and select perfumeries. (credit: PR)

GIORGIO ARMANI Presents: ACQUA DI GIÒ ELIXIR – The Most Intense Version Yet

ACQUA DI GIÒ ELIXIR is a powerful and deep version of the iconic Acqua di Giò fragrance. The perfume opens with fresh citrus notes, combines contrasts between marine freshness and sensual violet, and finishes with patchouli, vetiver, and a mysterious leather accord.

A luxurious bottle made of heavy glass in glossy black, featuring a black-silver magnetic cap and elegant engraving.

Recommended price: 565 NIS (50ml)

Available at: Armani Boutique (Ramat Aviv Mall), Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Lazarchan, New-Pharm, April, and select perfumeries. (credit: PR)

Floraïku Paris Launches the Luxury Perfume Rise and Fall

The niche French perfume brand Floraïku Paris, inspired by Japanese culture, introduces Rise and Fall – a new unisex fragrance from the Forbidden Incense collection.

Inspired by the Kōdō ceremony – the art of incense appreciation – the perfume blends liqueur-like dates, amber vanilla, and green ginger with a heart of immortelle and a rich base of vanilla and Peruvian resin.

An amber-spicy fragrance symbolizing movement, change, and renewal

50ml + 10ml bottle set

Price: 1,200 NIS

Available at BEYONDSKIN boutique stores and online (credit: courtesy of the brand)

YSL BEAUTY Presents: LOVESHINE CANDY GLAZE – A New Lip Gloss Stick

Luxury beauty brand YSL BEAUTY expands the YSL LOVESHINE series with the CANDY GLAZE LIPGLOSS STICK – a lipstick that combines the shine of a gloss with the hydration of a balm for a full and radiant lip look.

Formula benefits:

Juicy shine without stickiness

Enriched with hyaluronic acid and pomegranate extract for nourishment and hydration

A luxurious texture that melts on the lips and locks in moisture for up to 24 hours

Available in 13 unique and vibrant shades

Recommended price: 171 NIS

Available at: Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Lazarchan, April, and select perfumeries. (credit: PR)

Live in a Box Studio by Designer Loni Yitzhaki Releases a New Collection for the Holidays

The website offers gift sets at various price points and special event favors.

Visit the website

Phone: 052-3690091 (credit: Courtesy of Loni)

Exclusive for Passover at iStore – A Smart and Advanced Charging Solution!

NATIVE UNION - A Portable Battery with Revolutionary Magnetic Connection

With Passover vacations and trips approaching, the Magnetic Active Power Bank by Native Union keeps you connected anytime – during travel, trips, or international flights.

Fast charging – 15W wireless charging and 20W PD fast wired charging

Slim and elegant design – premium aluminum body, lightweight, and comfortable grip

Strong MagSafe magnet – secure attachment to iPhone without slipping

5,000mAh capacity – reliable charging throughout the day

Price: 269 NIS, available in three colors.

Exclusive at iStore – available online and in branches nationwide.

iStore – Official Apple Reseller in Israel

5 nationwide branches, official service lab, full warranty. (credit: PR)

New for Passover: White Panko Breadcrumbs from Matzo Flour by Master Chef

The culinary brand Master Chef, a leader in the panko category, launches white panko breadcrumbs made from matzo flour in the Japanese style – kosher for Passover under the Badatz Eda Haredit supervision.

Uses: Suitable for frying, baking, and a variety of dishes such as schnitzels and patties. No preservatives.

Average consumer price: 11.90 NIS, Content: 300g

Available at supermarkets and grocery chains nationwide. (credit: PR)

Festive Passover Wines – Top Choices for the Holiday Meal:

Barkan Winery Launches the Seven Hills Series for Passover

Barkan Winery, one of Israel’s leading wineries, introduces a new wine series called Seven Hills, based on the unique terroir of the Jerusalem Hills. The series includes Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay from the 2023 harvest, produced from high-quality vineyards in the region known for its cool climate and rich winemaking history.

Wines in the series:

Seven Hills Cabernet Sauvignon – Deep color, aromas of berries and plum, aged for 12 months in oak barrels. Pairs well with meat dishes and aged cheeses.

Seven Hills Chardonnay – Golden color, aromas of peach, melon, and citrus, aged for 12 months in oak barrels. Pairs well with fish, pasta, and delicate cheeses.

Recommended price: 65 NIS

Kosher for Passover, under Badatz supervision

Available at grocery chains and select wine stores

Barkan Winery's website (credit: Courtesy of Barkan Winery)

Feldstein Winery Presents: Gilgamesh 2021 – A Special Passover Wine Blending Tradition and Innovation

Inspired by the Mesopotamian epic, Gilgamesh 2021 expresses the connection between past, present, and future in Israeli winemaking.

Grape composition: Based on Cabernet Sauvignon from select vineyards, combined with Syrah, Argaman, Carignan, Grenache, and Roussanne, creating a balance of refinement, depth, and freshness.

Recommended price: 125 NIS

Available at select wine shops (credit: PR)

Lahat Winery Launches: "Lahat Adom" Vintage 2023 – An Elegant and Complex Wine

Lahat Winery focuses on producing wines that reflect a "personal terroir," embodying the winemaker’s unique vision.

Lahat Adom 2023 – A blend of Syrah (88%) and Cabernet Sauvignon (12%), made from grapes grown in the Western Upper Galilee.

The wine undergoes a meticulous production process, including 16 months of aging in oak barrels, giving it depth and richness of flavors.

A juicy and spicy wine, with red fruit, earthy aromas, and spices, featuring a structured body and a long finish.

Recommended price: 130 ₪

Available at: Selected wine shops