This place will give you free months of rent

As part of the celebrations marking three years since the establishment of the "Brixton Jerusalem" safe deposit box complex, the company will provide one free month of rent (worth NIS 250) to anyone who rents a safe deposit box in the complex.

The "Brixton Jerusalem" complex includes 2,500 safe deposit boxes and is managed with the highest level of security and discretion. All employees undergo screening and checks, including periodic and regular polygraph tests. Each customer has a personal secure compartment, to which only they hold the key, and access to the compartment is granted solely through their fingerprint and facial recognition.

In the second quarter of 2025, Brixton will launch Israel's first automated safe deposit box complex, which will operate using robots and without human contact—"Brixton 3," with an investment of NIS 5 million.

The automated "Brixton 3" complex will be operated by a robotic system, allowing customers to retrieve safe deposit boxes into a private and discreet room using a personal card, fingerprint recognition, and a personal code. The safe deposit boxes will be transported to and from the private room by a robot, under full security.

The "Brixton 3" complex is being established in collaboration with Gunnebo, a global leader in security solutions.

Brixton is owned by a group of businesspeople who are former members of security forces, led by attorney Dvir Indig.