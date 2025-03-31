Golan Heights Dairy embarks on a new path with a new branding

Golan Heights Dairy, owned by the Zanlakol company, is currently undergoing a rebranding process that includes a new logo, a fresh design language, and the launch of a new product line. The company is backed by businessman Kobi Sheinfeld, who purchased the dairy in May 2023 as part of a deal worth NIS 33 million. Since the acquisition, Zanlakol has invested approximately NIS 35 million additional in upgrading infrastructure, acquiring a new production line with advanced technology, and expanding the range of products and categories in the dairy market.

As part of this initiative, agreements have been signed with local dairy farms in the Golan Heights to ensure the supply of high-quality milk from the region. While in the past the dairy purchased about 18 million liters of milk per year, under Zanlakol's ownership, this figure has increased to 26 million liters of fresh milk—with plans to continue increasing the volume in the coming years. Golan Heights Dairy (credit: MORAG BITON)

The dairy, located at the highest altitude among all dairies in Israel, serves as a production hub for dairy products of particularly high standards. The dairy farms it works with, scattered across the Golan Heights, benefit from ideal climatic conditions at elevations of hundreds of meters above sea level—conditions that provide cows with excellent living conditions and directly contribute to the quality of the milk they produce.